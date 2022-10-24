ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maud, OK

ktoy1047.com

Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration

The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page.
GENOA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Maud ISD to hold Parent Info Night

The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and will cover mindfulness in parenting, including ways to reduce stress, learn breathing techniques, and relaxation skills. It will be followed by the social media parent informational meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Maud ISD cafeteria.
MAUD, TX
ktoy1047.com

Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet

The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Redwater ISD to release early Thursday

Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
REDWATER, TX
ktoy1047.com

PG Intermediate School to hold costume contest October 28

Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. and will be for pre-K through sixth-grade students. There will be winners for each age group in the categories of Cutest Costume, Scariest Costume, and Best Overall Costume.
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Special agent testifies about notes Parker passed in prison

Davis kept track of Parker’s behavior while incarcerated, testifying that she would be whatever she needed to be to individual inmates to get them to do what she wanted. Davis noted that Parker would bribe inmates with promises of money or commissary items and would pretend to be sexually interested in female inmates to further her schemes. Davis read letters to the jury that attempted to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock, but the letters contained information that could only have been known by the killer.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Bloomburg's second annual Trunk of Treat is Saturday

The event is presented by the Cullen Baker Fair Committee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the old Affiliated parking lot on Main Street.
BLOOMBURG, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to report of toddler in roadway

Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located.
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail

40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver

38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ktoy1047.com

Sixth annual Bark At The Park will be November 5

Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers. Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served...
TEXARKANA, AR
KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

