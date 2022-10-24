Read full article on original website
Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration
The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page.
Maud ISD to hold Parent Info Night
The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and will cover mindfulness in parenting, including ways to reduce stress, learn breathing techniques, and relaxation skills. It will be followed by the social media parent informational meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Maud ISD cafeteria.
Ashdown Alumni Association honors Finley at annual banquet
The 2022 Ashdown High School Alumni Association annual banquet began with President Susan Simmons welcoming everyone and Dean Sikes Class of 1970 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer. Dr. Mike Finley, Class of 1971 was honored posthumously. His high school friend David Honnell provided the tribute before a large...
Redwater ISD to release early Thursday
Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PG Intermediate School to hold costume contest October 28
Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. and will be for pre-K through sixth-grade students. There will be winners for each age group in the categories of Cutest Costume, Scariest Costume, and Best Overall Costume.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold Community Walk in Texarkana
The event will take place at 1 p.m. on November 6 at Bobby Ferguson Park. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Those looking to register online can do so at afsp.org/texarkana.
Special agent testifies about notes Parker passed in prison
Davis kept track of Parker’s behavior while incarcerated, testifying that she would be whatever she needed to be to individual inmates to get them to do what she wanted. Davis noted that Parker would bribe inmates with promises of money or commissary items and would pretend to be sexually interested in female inmates to further her schemes. Davis read letters to the jury that attempted to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock, but the letters contained information that could only have been known by the killer.
Bloomburg's second annual Trunk of Treat is Saturday
The event is presented by the Cullen Baker Fair Committee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the old Affiliated parking lot on Main Street.
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located.
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday.
Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver
38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Two tornadoes confirmed in Pottawatomie County during ongoing severe weather
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Pottawatomie County. According to the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, there were two brief tornadoes at Highway 177 and Tucker, and another at Highway 177 and Highway 59B. As of right now, the only damage reported is tree damage,...
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Sixth annual Bark At The Park will be November 5
Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers.
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
