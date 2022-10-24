Read full article on original website
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
New Opener Announced For Luke Bryan’s Tampa Show
The 11th Annual Pig Jig happened this past weekend at Julian B. Lane right on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Even though this is an event that is packed full of friends listening to great music and eating great BBQ, it’s more than that. The Tampa Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.
Sonya Bryson-Kirksey: Tampa Bay Lightning National Anthem Singer
I grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. I joined the U.S. Air Force in 1987. I was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in 2011 and retired in2015 as a technical sergeant. My singing journey began in the crib. As a child I sang in my church choir and at school. My most meaningful performance was for President Barack Obama at MacDill in 2014. I’m in my 10th season singing the National Anthem for the Tampa Bay Lightning and it’s magic every single time. I’ve also sung for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rays and Rowdies, as well as the Orlando Magic.
Coming to Tampa: Country legend George Strait, plus Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town announce tour dates
TAMPA, Fla. - Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Gladys Knights concert in Tampa, FL Feb 21st, 2023 – presale code
The new Gladys Knight presale passcode is now ready to use. For a very short time you can get your concert tickets ahead of anyone else!!!. Don’t pass up on this terrific opportunity to go and see Gladys Knight’s concert in Tampa, FL. Below are the Gladys Knight...
2022 Sandwich Hunt Winners
When it comes to sandwiches, every region has its penchant. Take a trip to Louisiana and a po’boy may tickle your fancy. Near the northeast coast, a lobster roll may be your craving. In Tampa Bay, the Cuban and grouper sandwich may be what we are known for, but local tastebuds love to be tantalized by many other heroes, hoagies and handhelds.
2 Christmas movie favorites to air for 24 hour marathons in November
Two Christmas movie favorites are set to get 24-hour marathons on TBS and TNT at the end of November.
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New Menu
Eggs Up Grill, Riverview's Iconic Mug of 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 & New Brunch Items(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)
10 Reasons You’ve GOT to Visit Bonnet Springs Park and Downtown Lakeland
Finding new ways to spend time together is one of the many fun things about being in a relationship. Bonnet Springs Park is just about an hour from Tampa Bay, and it is totally date-worthy. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay. And, we have a feeling it will quickly become one of your favorite ways to spend time together.
Florida Woman Claims $10,000,000 Powerball Double Play Win After 7-Eleven Stop
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Laura Barnes, 55, of St. Petersburg, claimed a $10 million prize from the POWERBALL® with Double Play® Draw game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number
'Hot oil' pizza spices up the food scene at Midtown Tampa
"Hot oil" pizza at the new Colony Grill spices up the food scene at Midtown Tampa, one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the Tampa Bay area.
Noisy planes expected in neighborhoods during runway repairs at PIE
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For the next several weeks, people living in parts of Pinellas County might notice a lot more airplane noise. That’s because St. Pete Clearwater International is undergoing a facelift on its main runway and the shift to the backup runway might give some folks a temporary headache.
New tropical depression expected to form soon, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center has issued a special outlook on a disturbance that has an increased chance of development near Bermuda.
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
