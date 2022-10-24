ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

ktoy1047.com

Foreman Public Schools receive food pantry grant

The school plans to start a drive-through food pantry with the funding. They are still planning dates and times, as well as qualifications for food distribution. Details will be posted on the Foreman Public Schools Facebook page as they become available.
FOREMAN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration

The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page.
GENOA, AR
neareport.com

Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific

Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
JONESBORO, AR
ktoy1047.com

Redwater ISD to release early Thursday

Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
REDWATER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be Saturday in Spring Lake Park

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will feature costume contests, face painting, magic shows, and circle story time. Slots are still available for people, businesses, or clubs to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. Contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department for details.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

L-E Elementary's Fall Learning Fair will be November 5

Students in grades three through six are invited to attend, with bus transportation provided. Parents or guardians must complete the Fall Learning Fair form and return it to the office. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Mayor proclaims Pro Bono Week at council meeting

Jerry Huckabee requested that the council consider partnering with Farmers Bank & Trust for the United Bowl to get college teams to play each other in Texarkana. The council unanimously approved three action items, including a bank depository contract, the Bowie Central Appraisal District’s tax roll, and a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail

40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

A&M-Texarkana Set to Resume Popular Trunk or Treat Event and Add Haunted Trails to the Halloween Fun

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council are hosting a free city-wide Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Various university departments, student organizations, and athletic teams will be on the university lawn with candy and activities for local families to enjoy.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to report of toddler in roadway

Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located.
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Maud ISD to honor senior football players

Friday's game marks the last home game of the season for Maud as the Cardinals take on Clarksville.
MAUD, OK
myarklamiss.com

CCAPS looking for winter items

COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Majic 93.3

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver

38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
TEXARKANA, AR
kkyr.com

Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest

Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Sixth annual Bark At The Park will be November 5

Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers. Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served...
TEXARKANA, AR

