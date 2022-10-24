Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
ktoy1047.com
Foreman Public Schools receive food pantry grant
The school plans to start a drive-through food pantry with the funding. They are still planning dates and times, as well as qualifications for food distribution. Details will be posted on the Foreman Public Schools Facebook page as they become available.
ktoy1047.com
Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration
The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page.
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
ktoy1047.com
Redwater ISD to release early Thursday
Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ktoy1047.com
Fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be Saturday in Spring Lake Park
The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will feature costume contests, face painting, magic shows, and circle story time. Slots are still available for people, businesses, or clubs to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. Contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department for details.
ktoy1047.com
L-E Elementary's Fall Learning Fair will be November 5
Students in grades three through six are invited to attend, with bus transportation provided. Parents or guardians must complete the Fall Learning Fair form and return it to the office. Genoa Central will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration on November 11. Maud ISD will be holding their Parent Info...
ktoy1047.com
Mayor proclaims Pro Bono Week at council meeting
Jerry Huckabee requested that the council consider partnering with Farmers Bank & Trust for the United Bowl to get college teams to play each other in Texarkana. The council unanimously approved three action items, including a bank depository contract, the Bowie Central Appraisal District’s tax roll, and a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday.
txktoday.com
A&M-Texarkana Set to Resume Popular Trunk or Treat Event and Add Haunted Trails to the Halloween Fun
Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Student Life and the Student Athletes Advisory Council are hosting a free city-wide Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31st from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Various university departments, student organizations, and athletic teams will be on the university lawn with candy and activities for local families to enjoy.
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover directly addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located.
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to honor senior football players
Friday's game marks the last home game of the season for Maud as the Cardinals take on Clarksville.
myarklamiss.com
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver
38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
kkyr.com
Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest
Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
ktoy1047.com
Sixth annual Bark At The Park will be November 5
Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers. Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served...
