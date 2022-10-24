Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
neareport.com
Single parent scholarship fund receives $7,000 grant from Union Pacific
Little Rock, Ark. — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro,...
ktoy1047.com
Foreman Public Schools receive food pantry grant
The school plans to start a drive-through food pantry with the funding. They are still planning dates and times, as well as qualifications for food distribution. Details will be posted on the Foreman Public Schools Facebook page as they become available.
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to hold Parent Info Night
The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and will cover mindfulness in parenting, including ways to reduce stress, learn breathing techniques, and relaxation skills. It will be followed by the social media parent informational meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Maud ISD cafeteria.
ktoy1047.com
L-E Elementary's Fall Learning Fair will be November 5
Students in grades three through six are invited to attend, with bus transportation provided. Parents or guardians must complete the Fall Learning Fair form and return it to the office.
ktoy1047.com
Genoa Central will have Veterans Day Celebration
The event will honor and recognize local veterans and will feature a parade, student musical, and Bingo. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. Interested veterans may RSVP with a form available on the Genoa Central Facebook page.
ktoy1047.com
Redwater ISD to release early Thursday
Car riders and bus riders will be released at 12:20 p.m. Redwater Elementary School Pre-K and Kindergarten car riders will be dismissed at noon. Parent/Teacher conferences will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ktoy1047.com
Maud ISD to honor senior football players
Friday's game marks the last home game of the season for Maud as the Cardinals take on Clarksville.
ktoy1047.com
PG Intermediate School to hold costume contest October 28
Registration for the event begins at 6 p.m. and will be for pre-K through sixth-grade students. There will be winners for each age group in the categories of Cutest Costume, Scariest Costume, and Best Overall Costume.
ktoy1047.com
Redwater Community to hold Komen walk on Saturday
The walk will honor those who have struggled with breast cancer.
ktoy1047.com
Mayor proclaims Pro Bono Week at council meeting
Jerry Huckabee requested that the council consider partnering with Farmers Bank & Trust for the United Bowl to get college teams to play each other in Texarkana. The council unanimously approved three action items, including a bank depository contract, the Bowie Central Appraisal District’s tax roll, and a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility.
ktoy1047.com
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold Community Walk in Texarkana
The event will take place at 1 p.m. on November 6 at Bobby Ferguson Park. Registration opens at 11 a.m. Those looking to register online can do so at afsp.org/texarkana.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, October 25, 2022: No to Issue 1
Vote “no” on Issue 1. Approval of Issue 1 would allow the Arkansas General Assembly to call itself into a special session at any time, and to set the agenda for those sessions. It would throw out any pretense that legislators should be part-time and that the legislature’s ability to act on anything should have a time-limited window. We trust our governors, of either legacy party, to use their power to call special sessions judiciously and only for the most extraordinary of circumstances. We don’t want the legislature to convene whenever a few members get burrs under their saddles. If you’re a conservative, and if you support limited government, you must oppose Issue 1. And if you’re conservative, but recognize that political power almost always devolves to the point where another political party is in control, you certainly wouldn’t want that party to be able to convene the legislature on a whim. No to Issue 1.
ktoy1047.com
Bloomburg's second annual Trunk of Treat is Saturday
The event is presented by the Cullen Baker Fair Committee and will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the old Affiliated parking lot on Main Street.
ktoy1047.com
McCurtain County seeks voter approval for tax increase to build hospital
The county is seeking voter approval to increase the lodging tax by 2% to make the hospital happen. A town hall meeting was held Monday night to inform residents about the proposed tax hike. If the increase passes, the new hospital is estimated to cost approximately 30 million dollars.
ktalnews.com
Former jailhouse lover testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In an emotional outburst on the stand Monday, a former jailhouse lover angrily addressed Taylor Parker as she testified about the lies Parker told her surrounding the murder of Reagan Hancock. “You lied to me that whole time, Taylor! That whole time!” Lana Addison...
myarklamiss.com
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
kkyr.com
Taste of Texarkana Ticket Contest
Listen to Kicker 102-5 in the morning with Jim and Lisa and Mario Garcia on the drive home in the afternoon for your chance to win two adult tickets to Taste of Texarkana at the Four States Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Be the correct caller at 870-773-1025 when asked to call into the studio. The contest runs from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31.
ktoy1047.com
Police locate missing juvenile
14-year-old Kimberly Cornelius was reported as a runaway by her sister on October 22. A BOLO alert was posted earlier with her information.
