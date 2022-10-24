Vote “no” on Issue 1. Approval of Issue 1 would allow the Arkansas General Assembly to call itself into a special session at any time, and to set the agenda for those sessions. It would throw out any pretense that legislators should be part-time and that the legislature’s ability to act on anything should have a time-limited window. We trust our governors, of either legacy party, to use their power to call special sessions judiciously and only for the most extraordinary of circumstances. We don’t want the legislature to convene whenever a few members get burrs under their saddles. If you’re a conservative, and if you support limited government, you must oppose Issue 1. And if you’re conservative, but recognize that political power almost always devolves to the point where another political party is in control, you certainly wouldn’t want that party to be able to convene the legislature on a whim. No to Issue 1.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO