Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
Bismarck Police selling K-9 Calendars
The calendars include photos of the dogs Echo, Bala, Mesa, and Titan throughout the year, including competing at the Iron Dog competition.
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Bargains To Deck Your Halls Begin Friday In Downtown Bismarck
Not only can you refresh your holiday decorations at dimes to the dollar, but you'll help local families restart their futures. The key is to shop early for the best selection. The Seeds of Hope Christmas Store continues to grow season after season. Come see for yourself this Friday night....
KFYR-TV
Fleet Farm approval generates conversation of downtown revitalization versus north Bismarck expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission voted Tuesday night to rezone land in north Bismarck to make way for a new store. Fleet Farm will start dirt work this week on the west side of Highway 83. New businesses are starting up all over north Bismarck, but some...
KFYR-TV
Proposed Fleet Farm expected in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store may be breaking ground in north Bismarck. Fleet Farm has plans to build a store along the west side of Highway 83. A public hearing will be held at the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday to get approval for rezoning the land. Developer Ron Knutson said they are asking the city to use part of their half-cent sales tax to put stop lights on the intersection of Highway 83 and 64th Avenue.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck carpenter spends thousands of hours working with historic Elm tree from Lisbon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When an enormous and historic American Elm tree in Lisbon was diagnosed with Dutch Elm Disease and cut down in June, a Bismarck-based carpenter got to work salvaging the remnants. In July, Michael Knodel stripped and burned the bark, sliced the tree into cookies, and moved huge portions of the tree into his kiln to kill the bugs causing the disease. Three months later, he’s ready to start the next step of the process.
No one hurt in minor apartment fire in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — No residents or first responders were injured after 22 firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire alarm activation at an apartment building on the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, a report was received of a fire alarm activation around 8:34 […]
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
2022 North Dakota Governor’s Main Street Awards recipients announced
A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.
Business Beat: Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall
Workers took over the former Grand China space next to Target and have spent most of this year renovating the space, building a bar, kitchen, and installing their new fixtures.
A mild pattern for the week, colder to start Nov.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a cool start to the week, we’ll start to warm up again. But that change in the temperature pattern doesn’t bring any new moisture. Highs for the rest of the week will warm to the more seasonable range of the 50s with the occasional 60°. Rain and snow chances have […]
KFYR-TV
Haunted history tours of Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your up for a scary story, look no further than downtown Bismarck. URL Radio is hosting walking haunted history tours. The hour long walk visits 10 historic sites in downtown. Locations such as Hotel Patterson, Dakota Stage and the Prince Hotel will be visited. Stories about gunfights, stabbing, fires, murders and paranormal encounters will be told in hopes of giving you a Halloween fright.
Bismarck’s 8th Annual Spook Out Cancer Event This Saturday
Are you looking for someplace fun this Saturday to bring your whole family to?. An event that won't scare you so much that you'll find yourself running away, no this is for the whole family to come out to Puklich Chevrolet here in Bismarck and be a part of something special. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and be there with us from 11 am - 3 pm. The goal of Puklich is simple, to raise money for breast cancer awareness: This is part of a press release they put out just recently:
KFYR-TV
Early voting begins in Burleigh and Morton Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays. On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.
KFYR-TV
Haunted Hoover: frightful display for a delightful cause
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween comes every year in October, but for some, preparation starts weeks in advance. When the weather gets cooler, and the leaves change colors, Jordan Heyd, Lucas Kaiser, and friends get right to work setting up their Haunted Hoover display. The display spans the entire front and back yard and has cost them about $80,000.
How to help our freezing furry friends
There are ways to help the cold cats and dogs though. Furry Friends has been working on feral cat dens that are placed around the city where there isn't any shelter for wild cats.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of raiding storage lockers in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police claim he stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from storage lockers in Mandan. Mandan police say around five storage units at multiple facilities in Mandan were burglarized in mid-August. They reviewed surveillance footage and claim 36-year-old Derrick Riley stole items including snow blowers, lawnmowers, and several firearms, all totaling more than $12,000.
