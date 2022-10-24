ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll

Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
EUGENE, OR
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players

The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9

The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
GEORGIA STATE
Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12

For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
TEMPE, AZ
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Lane Kiffin: 'There's no time to sit around and mope'

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took on a challenege Monday he is not used to facing. Kiffin stood in front of the media to begin a press conference in the wake of a loss. The Rebels were handled 45-20 Saturday in Baton Rouge by the LSU Tigers, giving them their first defeat of the season.
OXFORD, MS
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance

Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises

Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
GEORGIA STATE
