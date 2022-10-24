Read full article on original website
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players
The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12
For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish
Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell at Pac-12 Media Day
UCLA coach Mick Cronin and players Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell answered questions at today's Pac-12 Media Day. Cronin talked about how Jaquez and Campbell could potentially both be All-Americans this season.
UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
Two weeks before season-opener, Oregon men's basketball dealing with injuries yet again
The Oregon Duck men's basketball team had an offseason last year full of injuries that kept key players off the floor during training camp. For the second year in a row, the Ducks are dealing with injuries yet again. Oregon head coach Dana Altman spoke at the Pac-12 Media Day...
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
Lane Kiffin: 'There's no time to sit around and mope'
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took on a challenege Monday he is not used to facing. Kiffin stood in front of the media to begin a press conference in the wake of a loss. The Rebels were handled 45-20 Saturday in Baton Rouge by the LSU Tigers, giving them their first defeat of the season.
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher self-evaluates 2022 coaching performance
Jimbo Fisher has been facing questions during his fourth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies opened the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll but had their national championship aspirations dashed in Week 2 with an upset loss at home to Appalachian State. Following a loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Texas A&M finds itself on a three-game losing streak and sits below .500 on the season for the first time in the Fisher era. Heading into this weekend's matchup with No. 15 Ole Miss, Fisher self-evaluated his coaching performance this season.
Tyler Harrell's speed can benefit Alabama's offense, Saban says
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It took eight weeks, but Tyler Harrell finally made his Alabama debut on Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. The Louisville transfer entered the Homecoming game in the fourth quarter and hauled in a pass from Jalen Milroe. With that now...
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises
Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
