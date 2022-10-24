ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament

For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster

Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Class AAA Quarterfinal Football Pairings

The South Dakota High School football season enters the quarterfinal round this week as 24 teams in Class AAA look to advance to the State Tournament. The South Dakota High School Activities Association has all classes of high school football listed. Below are the pairings for this Thursday's games. Class...
BROOKINGS, SD
Here It Is, A Sioux Empire Small Town Success Story

You've read the stories just like I have over the past years and decades. The small towns are dying. The rural communities are fading away. Schools closing. Hospitals closing. Empty buildings along main street, where once-upon-a-time bustling businesses not only survived but thrived. For many of us, it's not just...
LEOTA, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
IOWA STATE
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino

Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
FLANDREAU, SD
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans

There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
BROOKINGS, SD
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?

You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Prairie Berry/Miner Brewing Taproom Closing in Sioux Falls

Beer and wine lovers in Sioux Falls are about to lose one of their taproom options. The Miner Brewing Company/Prairie Berry Winery taproom at the Western Mall is closing in November. The November 12 closing was officially announced on social media Monday (October 24) morning. Prairie Berry Winery got its...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

