We're only two weeks into the 2022-23 NHL season and there are already fanbases across the league panicking over their favorite team's poor start. Early season struggles typically are a bad sign, too. Not many teams that are outside of a playoff spot by U.S. Thanksgiving end up getting into the tournament come April. We're still a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, but for some teams the time to show improvement is right now. Playing catch up late in the season is quite challenging.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO