ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins

Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pawhuska Journal

October 26 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

The NBA lineup on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Here's what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for Wednesday's action in the NBA. Wednesday's NBA Games: Betting Information. NBA odds courtesy of...
WISCONSIN STATE
NHL

2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game

First such matchup in league history, believed to be first in North American men's pro hockey. Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It's the first time in the history of the ECHL...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Bruins, Flyers, Canucks rank among biggest surprises, disappointments so far

We're only two weeks into the 2022-23 NHL season and there are already fanbases across the league panicking over their favorite team's poor start. Early season struggles typically are a bad sign, too. Not many teams that are outside of a playoff spot by U.S. Thanksgiving end up getting into the tournament come April. We're still a few weeks away from Thanksgiving, but for some teams the time to show improvement is right now. Playing catch up late in the season is quite challenging.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy