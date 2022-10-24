SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.

SPRINGFIELD, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO