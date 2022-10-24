Read full article on original website
Related
lebanonlocalnews.com
Forestry pioneer Barringer known for ‘doing good in the community’
Jack David Barringer, a “quiet” leader in Sweet Home and a pioneer in local forestry, died Sept. 24, 2022. Barringer, 92, spent 34 years in local timber management, the last 14 as president of what is now Cascade Timber Consulting, the firm that now manages some 145,000 acres of timber in east Linn County, the majority of that for Hill Timber interests.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Museum seeks more volunteers to fill ranks with local knowledge
Terri Lanini and Steve Rice sit in the East Linn Museum workroom, chatting with a visitor. They are the staff for today, one of three days a week the museum, at 746 Long St., is open to the public. Lanini, the organization’s secretary and treasurer, also is the facility’s de...
beachconnection.net
Leptospirosis Affecting Many Sea Lions on Oregon Coast: Watch Your Dogs
(Newport, Oregon) – Another run of California sea lions (Zalophus californianus) infected with a somewhat contagious disease is hitting the Oregon coast, according to the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Leptospirosis, a contagious bacterial infection of the kidneys, is making its appearance again, and Oregon coast officials say it is of concern to people with pets on the beach. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a resting sea lion at Lincoln City in 2012)
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
Dallas 79, Crescent Valley 71: Wild 5A Oregon football game gets all kinds of entries in the record book
By René Ferrán How crazy was Dallas’ 79-71 victory over Crescent Valley in the teams’ Mid-Willamette Conference finale Thursday night in Dallas? The teams combined for 150 points, the most scored by two teams in the modern era of Oregon high school football (post-1950). Only Estacada’s ...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Lion
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
Tri-City Herald
LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniforms for Cal Bears Matchup
It's Wednesday and that can mean only one thing for Oregon fans everywhere: the unveiling of this week's uniform combination for week nine. This week's uniform model tight end Cam McCormick, as seen wearing the new away fit for the season that features the pattern Duck fans saw when Oregon took on the Utah Utes at their home last season.
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
klcc.org
Union workers in Oregon and Washington end their strike, ratify deal with Weyerhaeuser
After 46 days, union workers at timber corporation Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike. Operations are set to resume at Oregon and Washington locations as early as next week. 1,200 members of Woodworkers Local 246, part of the International Association of Machinists, took to the picket lines September 13. Thomas Thede...
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
KATU.com
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
philomathnews.com
Motorist killed in construction zone at Bellfountain and Alpine
A motorist driving on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road in rural Benton County was killed Thursday after crashing into a dump truck in a construction zone, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. The sheriff’s office was dispatched at around 11:48 a.m., to the site of the crash, located between...
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
kezi.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
KATU.com
Republicans push hard for Senate control in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Republicans and their allies are pumping a lot of money into several key Oregon Senate races this year in an effort to take control of that chamber from the Democrats. KATU’s political analyst, Jim Moore, a political science professor at Pacific University, is watching three Senate...
kezi.com
One dead after crash in road construction site near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- One person is dead after a crash in a road construction zone near Monroe, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, October 27 on Alpine Road near Bellfountain Road. The BCSO said their investigation showed a 2005 Subaru headed East on Alpine Road entered a construction zone and failed to stop for a flagger who was showing a stop sign. The Subaru reportedly crashed into a parked dump truck in the construction zone and the driver was fatally injured.
Political ads hide the identity of deep-pocket donors, complaints to elections office claim
An unsettling campaign mailer started arriving in the mailboxes of Salem-area residents recently. “HOME BURGLARIES, CAR THEFT, ASSAULTS & MURDERS,” reads the oversized postcard. “All on the Rise in Salem & the Mid-Willamette Valley. … Senator Deb Patterson Voted to Cut Police Resources -- WHY?”. Photos next...
kptv.com
Newport police find bloody woman with her hands tied on Yaquina Bay Bridge
NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Newport police arrested a man early Saturday for assault and kidnapping. The night before, at around 11 p.m. Friday, Newport police responded to the Yaquina Bay Bridge to take care of construction materials in the roadway. While they were trying to clear the road, officers heard someone calling for help. A woman has blood all over her face and head and a wound to the back of the head. Her hands were also tied tightly behind their back.
kezi.com
Woman who allegedly nearly hit LCSO deputy arrested after chase on Hwy 126
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who officials say nearly ran over a deputy performing a traffic stop was arrested Friday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard reports of a reckless driver on Highway 126 outside Springfield in the afternoon of October 28. Officials said an LCSO deputy identified the suspect vehicle and began to perform a traffic stop, but the driver sped off as the deputy approached. Officials said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy as it drove away.
Comments / 0