ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, GA

Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

By Lauren del Valle, Holly Yan, Yon Pomrenze, Jean Casarez, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

California Lawsuit Claims Cannabis Fraud

Talk about a pain in the joints. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County. If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given fl… Click for more.PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:. • Stanquethia Deshuna Anderson, 33, Main Street, Lithonia; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Vince Dooley, Legendary Former UGA Football Coach, Has Died

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley passed away on Friday at the age of 90. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County. If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given fl… Click for more.PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers Police K9s need your vote

The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lydia Churillo named Rockdale County Teacher of the Year

CONYERS — Lydia Churillo, an interior design and fashion teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was named the school district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023 at a ceremony Tuesday evening. Churillo was selected from a field of three finalists, including Qwensweler Taylor, who teaches sixth-grade math at Edwards...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

WATCH: Get to Know Georgia's QB Commit, Ryan Puglisi

Georgia currently has a loaded quarterback room with Stetson Bennett, Caron Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton all holding scholarships and lofty expectations for level of play. Though, Georgia hasn't had a quarterback commit to their program since January 28th of 2021 when Gunner Stockton announced he'd be playing for...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy