Johnston County, NC

Martha Stovall
3d ago

Rural gentrification and forcing farms out of business. They want Joco to be just another generic suburb with high density housing. Very very sad for long time residents.

WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.

Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
