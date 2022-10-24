Read full article on original website
Martha Stovall
3d ago
Rural gentrification and forcing farms out of business. They want Joco to be just another generic suburb with high density housing. Very very sad for long time residents.
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
chathamstartribune.com
MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.
Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
City of Fayetteville plans to allocate $6.6 million for Civil War museum
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Civil War museum in Fayetteville is a step closer to coming to fruition. On Monday, the Fayetteville City Council voted 9-0 to authorize the city manager to enter an agreement with the North Carolina History Center Foundation for the proposed North Carolina History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction.
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
'We tried for years': Parents' intensive, costly process to get students the education they're owed
"I wasn't asking for monetary changes. I was asking like, 'Can you please just teach her to read?'
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
Mountain Valley Pipeline pulls eminent domain requests for NC extension
NORTH CAROLINA — The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Southgate Extension, a key source for future natural gas supplies in Duke Energy Corp.’s carbon reduction proposals, has withdrawn all of its pending court cases seeking eminent domain to build the project into North Carolina. Environmental groups long opposed to...
asheville.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership
Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
NC State announces 'Wellness Day' in response to multiple student suicide deaths this semester
The chancellor for North Carolina State University has announced a Wellness Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 in response to three student deaths by suicide this semester. No classes, assignments or exams are expected on that day. In addition, NC State will hold a ‘State of Wellness’ discussion on Tuesday, Nov...
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find condo listed on Airbnb
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
