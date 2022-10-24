Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Happier and Improved Cognition: Study Finds New Benefits of Regular Activity Routines
A study finds that older adults with regular activity routines perform better on cognitive tests and are typically happier. According to a recent study performed by University of Pittsburgh researchers, older adults who regularly get up early and stay active throughout the day are happier and score better on cognitive tests than those with inconsistent activity habits.
TODAY.com
Video games linked to better impulse control, memory in kids
According to new research published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, kids who play video games for three or more hours a day performed better on impulse control and memory tests than kids who don’t play. Previous research has linked video games with depression and aggressive behavior.Oct. 26, 2022.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
PsyPost
Eye-tracking study finds sleep-deprived people spend less time attending to faces, which could harm social interactions
Researchers at Uppsala University Sweden investigated the relationship between sleep deprivation and facial recognition behaviors. Their results indicate that those who experience sleep deprivation reduce the overall time they observe faces and tend to perceive them as less attractive and trustworthy. These findings suggest that the chronically sleep-deprived could experience challenges in social interactions and perceive others in a more negative light.
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
psychologytoday.com
We Know What Can Restore Sleep
You get most of your slow-wave sleep during the first half of the night. It's more difficult to attain slow-wave sleep as we get older. Hypnosis may enhance slow-wave sleep. By David Spiegel, M.D., with Sarah Sherwood, M.A. We all know sleeping well restores our minds and bodies, but how...
scitechdaily.com
Slowing Memory Loss: Crossword Puzzles Beat Cognitive Computer Video Games
Study finds adults with mild cognitive decline assigned puzzles showed less brain shrinkage, better daily functioning. A new study shows that doing crossword puzzles has an advantage over computer video games for memory functioning in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. The research was conducted by scientists from Columbia University and Duke University. The study will be published today (October 27) in the journal NEJM Evidence.
technologynetworks.com
When We Sleep, One Brain Region "Teaches" Another
What role do the stages of sleep play in forming memories? “We’ve known for a long time that useful learning happens during sleep,” says University of Pennsylvania neuroscientist Anna Schapiro. “You encode new experiences while you’re awake, you go to sleep, and when you wake up your memory has somehow been transformed.”
MedicalXpress
Young child's brain, not age, determines nap transitions, research suggests
Why do some 4- and 5-year-olds still nap like clockwork every afternoon, while other preschoolers start giving up habitual napping at age 3?. It's a question many parents no doubt ponder and one that a University of Massachusetts Amherst sleep scientist has been considering for years. Now, in a paper published Monday, Oct. 24, in a special sleep issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lead author Rebecca Spencer describes a new theory about why and when young children transition out of naps. It's not about age as much as the brain.
News-Medical.net
Study tracks individuals' risk or resilience to mental health disruptions during the COVID-19 Pandemic
When the world shut down in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people the world over experienced profound psychological stress to varying degrees. Now, a new study takes advantage of the unique situation and longitudinally studied the demographic, neurobiological, and psychological factors that contributed to individuals' risk or resilience to mental health disruptions related to the stress.
Why Am I So Forgetful? How to Improve Your Memory and Remember Almost Anything
Memory expert Dr. Gary Small offers science-backed strategies for sharpening your brain.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
1 in 10 older adults have dementia, and that’s going to grow with aging population boom
The first nationally representative study of cognitive impairment and dementia in more than 20 years found that almost one in 10 US older adults has dementia, and 22% have mild cognitive impairment. Adults with dementia or mild cognitive impairment are more likely to be older, have lower levels of education,...
New study finds 10% of American seniors suffer from dementia
A new study shows that 1 in 10 Americans age 65 and over suffer from dementia, while 22% deal with mild cognitive impairment. The study's lead author, Dr. Jennifer Manly, a professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University, joins CBS News to discuss the racial and economic discrepancies in dementia diagnoses and research.
ohmymag.co.uk
Young and healthy adults: here are tell-tale signs you might be losing your memory
While most people assume that older adults are the only ones who experience memory loss, the problem is fairly common among young adults too. This misconception makes it quite difficult for young adults to cope with memory loss as they might dismiss early signs. Another erroneous assumption is that the only time a young person may experience memory problems is after an accident or as a result of illness. Whatever the cause might be, there are some early signs of memory loss to be aware of.
autismparentingmagazine.com
Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills
What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...
