Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament

For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners

The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

