Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Sioux Falls’ Takasaki Wins International Walleye Tournament
For those that have the pleasure to meet Ted Takasaki in person, it's no surprise that the passionate Sioux Falls professional fisherman has a lot of success at his craft. Just over a week ago, Takasaki once again proved his is at the pinnacle of his sport, as he and his fishing partner Dave Randash took home first place at the Winnipeg River Greenback Championship in Manitoba, Canada.
Status Quo in Latest South Dakota HS Volleyball Poll
Another week of action has gone by, but there was little to no change in the latest poll from the SD Media, which will have one additional poll this season. All three classes kept their same top 5, but there were some moves regarding first place voting, and those receiving votes this week.
Sioux Falls Skyforce Announce Training Camp Roster
Every single year you get a different group of players looking to make their own path in the NBA G League and with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a new season begins. During that process, the first step is making the team and trying to secure a roster spot. The...
South Dakota Class AAA Quarterfinal Football Pairings
The South Dakota High School football season enters the quarterfinal round this week as 24 teams in Class AAA look to advance to the State Tournament. The South Dakota High School Activities Association has all classes of high school football listed. Below are the pairings for this Thursday's games. Class...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Professional Bull Riders Coming Back to Sioux Falls in 2023
The best bull riders in the world are making a return to Sioux Falls in 2023. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 'Unleash The Beast' tour will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in late March/early April. The three-event stop is Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Add Major Talent in the NBA G-League Draft
The Sioux Falls Skyforce are looking to have a bounce back year in 2022-2023 and to do so they are going to have to find a different nucleus of players on their roster. That begins with bringing back players through their NBA affiliate system with the Miami Heat and through the NBA G League Draft.
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
Prairie Berry/Miner Brewing Taproom Closing in Sioux Falls
Beer and wine lovers in Sioux Falls are about to lose one of their taproom options. The Miner Brewing Company/Prairie Berry Winery taproom at the Western Mall is closing in November. The November 12 closing was officially announced on social media Monday (October 24) morning. Prairie Berry Winery got its...
Portion of Street to Close Temporarily Near Downtown Sioux Falls
A portion of one of the streets near what used to be considered 'the loop' in Sioux Falls is closing temporarily. Beginning Tuesday (October 25) the City of Sioux Falls South Spring Avenue will be closed south of 11th Street. The closure will allow First Rate Excavate to replace a...
How Sioux Falls ‘Sleep Out’ Is Raising Homelessness Awareness
Every January a statewide 24-hour homeless survey is done. The 2022 South Dakota statewide homeless count revealed that here in Sioux Falls, the number of homeless persons was 407. In South Dakota - in January!. If you knew that sleeping outside on the cold ground for one night could help...
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners
The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
Fly Over The Crossroads Development In Sioux Falls
Progress. Look just about anywhere in Sioux Falls and you will see some kind of construction project going on. Whether it's building new houses and businesses or road construction, it all helps Sioux Falls grow. The Crossroads Development near the 12th Street and Interstate 29 interchange are one of those...
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls
Traveling on Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls is going to be a bit more difficult for a while. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans for survey crews to begin work on I-29 at the 12th Street Bridge. Starting Tuesday (October 25) lane and ramp closures in the...
Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Crowns 2022 People’s Choice Award Winner
The 2022 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk People's Choice Award winner was revealed on Thursday, and this year's title goes to Sturgis native Travis Sorenson for his sculpture named "Elk." If you have taken a tour of all the 68 different pieces of art that make up the 2022 downtown Sioux Falls...
Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!
Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first. As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”. So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!
Sioux Falls Receives Prestigious Healthy Hometown Award!
Livewell Sioux Falls is a community-based drive to improve the overall health and well-being of everyone in the city. They are obviously making great strides in that direction!. Sioux Falls was presented with the 2022 Healthy Hometowns Powered by Wellmark Community Award during the Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion...
