Justin Jones-Fosu concludes SUU’s Summit on Belonging
International speaker Justin Jones-Fosu capped off a successful Summit on Belonging on Oct. 26 in the Hunter Conference Center’s Great Hall by sharing his perspective on inclusivity. Southern Utah University’s Staff Association teamed up with the Office of Equity and Inclusion to bring in Jones-Fosu for the final hours of the two-day event.
USITT to bring Halloween spirit with Spook Alley
Southern Utah University’s chapter of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology will be holding their annual Spook Alley Halloween haunted house on Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Spook Alley is a collaboration between forty-one designers, technicians and actors to create...
SUU Outdoors to host the annual Costume Climb on Halloween
SUU Outdoors will host their Costume Climb from 5-10 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the P.E. Building. The event includes candy for the climbers and a costume contest with a prize for the winner. Climbers can stop by the climbing wall at any time to go for a climb and...
SUU’s Latinx Student Alliance puts together Hispanic heritage informational showcase
Audiences of all ages gathered in the Southern Utah University Student Center at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 to learn about Latin American culture. The event, which was put on by the Latinx Student Alliance and sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, took place in the Living Room.
