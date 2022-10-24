Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Man Whose DNA Was Under Fingernails of Google Employee Pleads Guilty to Murdering Her as She Jogged
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after confessing to sexually assaulting and killing a 27-year-old woman who was out for a jog in August 2016. Worcester County Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker on Wednesday ordered Angelo Colon-Ortiz to serve a sentence of life in prison — with the possibility of parole after a total of 45 years — in the death of Vanessa T. Marcotte, prosecutors announced.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head
A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Accused Serial Killer Pleads Guilty to One of Five Gruesome Murders in Which Some Victims Were Bludgeoned and Dismembered
An alleged New Jersey serial killer pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree on Wednesday morning. Four additional murder charges still await him. Sean M. Lannon, 47, entered his guilty plea in a Gloucester County courtroom and accepted culpability for the 2021 murder of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, his mentor with the Big Brothers program in 1985. The defendant previously admitted to bludgeoning his victim to death in South Jersey – claiming Dabkowski sexually assaulted him as a child.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Two brothers are now under arrest in connection with this week's kidnapping and killings of four California family members -- with one brother held on suspicion of murder and the other accused of being an accessory, authorities said Friday.
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
KFOX 14
Texas woman found guilty of killing pregnant woman and taking unborn baby out of her womb
A disturbing story out of Texas, where a woman was found guilty of capital murder for killing a pregnant woman and taking the unborn baby out of her womb. Taylor Parker entered to the courtroom accused in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child Braxlyn, but Parker left the court as a convicted killer.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty Against Couple in ‘Cold, Calculated, and Premeditated’ Alleged Double Murder and Attempted Cover-Up
Prosecutors in Florida are seeking the ultimate punishment for a young couple accused of killing a 22-year-old mother before attempting to frame another man and allegedly killing him as well. The state attorney’s office on Friday filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty against Daniel Negrete, 27,...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White
Casey White, the Alabama murder suspect who escaped custody in April with help from a corrections official, pleaded not guilty to escape and felony murder.
Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people
Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
'I'm very sorry': Purdue student, 22, accused of killing his roommate says he was being 'BLACKMAILED' as he apologizes to victim's family on way into court
The suspected roommate killer at Purdue University said Friday that he had been 'blackmailed.'. Before his first court appearance following the murder, Ji Min 'Jimmy' Sha, 22, told reporters he 'was blackmailed' and is 'very sorry' following the death of his roommate Varun Manish Chedda after midnight on October 5.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
CBS News
2 killed, including teacher, in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed
A teacher and a 16-year-old girl were killed Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school, authorities said. The gunman was also killed in the shooting, police said, and seven others were injured. At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the injuries ranged from gunshot...
Nevada mother arrested after she stormed inside a school bus to attack driver when he dropped their kids off an hour late: report
The driver pulled over several times because the children were out of control. One child attempted to hold the steering wheel, the Las Vegas Journal reported.
The Jury Was Right Not to Give the Parkland Killer the Death Penalty | Opinion
We do have the power to save lives. The cycle of state sanctioned killing can end with us.
