ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Whose DNA Was Under Fingernails of Google Employee Pleads Guilty to Murdering Her as She Jogged

A 36-year-old Massachusetts man may spend the rest of his life behind bars after confessing to sexually assaulting and killing a 27-year-old woman who was out for a jog in August 2016. Worcester County Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker on Wednesday ordered Angelo Colon-Ortiz to serve a sentence of life in prison — with the possibility of parole after a total of 45 years — in the death of Vanessa T. Marcotte, prosecutors announced.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Law & Crime

Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head

A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Accused Serial Killer Pleads Guilty to One of Five Gruesome Murders in Which Some Victims Were Bludgeoned and Dismembered

An alleged New Jersey serial killer pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the first degree on Wednesday morning. Four additional murder charges still await him. Sean M. Lannon, 47, entered his guilty plea in a Gloucester County courtroom and accepted culpability for the 2021 murder of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski, his mentor with the Big Brothers program in 1985. The defendant previously admitted to bludgeoning his victim to death in South Jersey – claiming Dabkowski sexually assaulted him as a child.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people

Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
Daily Mail

'I'm very sorry': Purdue student, 22, accused of killing his roommate says he was being 'BLACKMAILED' as he apologizes to victim's family on way into court

The suspected roommate killer at Purdue University said Friday that he had been 'blackmailed.'. Before his first court appearance following the murder, Ji Min 'Jimmy' Sha, 22, told reporters he 'was blackmailed' and is 'very sorry' following the death of his roommate Varun Manish Chedda after midnight on October 5.
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
106K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy