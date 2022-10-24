ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.1 WFMK

MSU V U of M: Not Exactly a Tale As Old As Time, But A Historic Rivalry

College football is rooted in tradition. For years, rivalries were everything. State rivalries, even more so. The problem is, tradition has fallen by the wayside. Many of college football's divisions, including the Big Ten, have realigned for financial purposes. That realignment has been at the cost of some great rival games. Some of which are inner state. Texas and Texas A&M , Pitt and Penn State, and Florida and Miami are a few of those casualties. Thankfully, Michigan and Michigan State were not among them.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Outdoor Carnival Surrounded by Tall Skyscrapers

Get ready for all kinds of upcoming winter fun as the heart of downtown Detroit, at 32 Monroe Street brings us bumper cars, an arctic slide, and how about hockey putt putt?. This is going to be the first winter celebration of the Monroe Street Midway. If you want winter fun, then this is the place to be, starting on November 11 and running through January 29.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Unhappy News

The Michigan Wolverines had little trouble beating the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. Arguably the most frustrating thing for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was dealing with Penn State coach James Franklin afterwards. Following the game, Franklin was critical of the tunnels that Michigan uses, leading to...
99.1 WFMK

Crumbl Cookies Opening Soon in Lansing’s Delta Township

All you have to do is mention the word "cookies" and everyone comes running. What is it about sinking your teeth into a perfectly baked delicious cookie?. There's nothing better, and that's why we can all look forward to Crumbl Cookies opening very soon in Delta Township, off of Saginaw Highway.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Avoid These Lansing Roads if You Don’t Want to Hit a Deer

It's that time of year again when deer are on the move and so are you. That means that there is a stronger chance that you and a deer could meet each other in the street. I'm not talking about a street fight—although I would pay to watch that. I'm talking about deer and car collisions. They happen all the time throughout mid-Michigan and the rest of the state.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

North Lansing Monster Home Attracts Ghouls and Goblins

Look no further than Lansing, Michigan, to find and actual home converted into a "Monster Home," just in time for Halloween. It's a very simple display of big eyes and teeth on a rental property off High Street in Lansing.and the person responsible for all the Halloween fun is Kelly Betts.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Lansing Can Look Forward to an Unseasonably Warm Weekend

In August this year, in the midst of days reaching the mid-80s and low 90s, we saw some fall-like weather. And then, in mid-September when highs typically hover around the low to mid-70s, we saw almost a whole week of summer-like temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s. And now, Lansing...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

People of Lansing, Care to Explain the Saginaw Michelle Gellar?

People of Lansing...I have some questions. Yesterday, as I was doom scrolling through Facebook, I came across a somewhat confusing post from the page, Lansing Facts:. Obviously, this made me go, "huh?" So, I began my deep dive into what the heck a #SaginawMichelleGellar is. From what I'm gathering, this...
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

