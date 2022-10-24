Read full article on original website
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will Eventually Fight Superman
Ever since Dwayne Johnson’s movie version of DC Comics’ Black Adam was announced, fans have been speculating about how the character (a classic supervillain now reinvented as Johnson’s antihero) would fit into the larger DCU in the long run. This week Johnson stunned everyone with the news that Black Adam wouldn’t just meet other DC superheroes: He’d go right to the top. During an interview for Black Adam, which is due out October 21, when a CinemaBlend reporter asked Johnson if his character would ever fight Superman on screen, Johnson responded with a surprisingly frank statement: “Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man.”
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
Black Adam Producer Opens Up About Continuing Henry Cavill's Superman Story: 'He's The Greatest Ever'
Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia spoke with CinemaBlend about his role in continuing Henry Cavill’s Superman story.
Henry Cavill teases return as Superman and says there is a 'bright future' for the character: 'It's been five years now. I never gave up hope'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Henry Cavill's heroic return!. The 39-year-old actor opened up about his taking up the mantle of Superman once again during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Cavill said the role 'means so much' to him, and he said he always thought...
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine/Deadpool Ideas Have Been “Brewing For A Long Time” & Envisions A ’48 Hrs.’-Esque Dynamic
Just about a month ago, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman blew up the internet with the reveal that Wolverine would be returning in “Deadpool 3.” Since then, people have been asking a lot of questions. How long has this been in the works? What is the film going to look like? Can Hugh Jackman turn in one more worthwhile Wolverine performance after “Logan?” Well, we don’t have answers to all of those questions, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman did shed some light on that in a new Variety profile.
“I’ve worked thirteen years to get where I am now” – When at the ‘Man of Steel’ Premiere Henry Cavill Truly Felt Grateful to Play Superman
Through Man of Steel, the DCEU introduced us to a brand new version of Superman about 9 years ago. Not just that, the franchise also gave us one of the most acclaimed stars of the coming decade, Henry Cavill. The British star has come a long way in the past decade and has gained worldwide fame on the basis of his talent and skills. With such fame and the apparent affection he holds for his superhero role, what did Cavill have to say about getting the opportunity to be Superman?
James Gunn & Peter Safran To Lead WB’s Newly Branded DC Studios
Ever since Discovery bought and disrupted everything at Warner Bros earlier this year, one of their biggest mandates among many others—that included saving money and scrapping films like “Batgirl” and “The Wonder Twins”—was finding someone to be their equivalent of Marvel’s Kevin Feige; a creative exec who knows how to lead DC Films to similar success. And after a search that took them months and had many names in the mix, including producer Dan Lin, who came close to taking the job, the company has now found someone to lead DC.
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer: James Gunn Misfits Try To Kidnap Kevin Bacon As An Xmas Gift
Filmmaker James Gunn’s tenure as the director and creative force behind the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is coming to an end, but the filmmaker plans to go out with a bang. In addition to his third and final film in the series arriving in the summer of 2023, Gunn has also directed “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set to premiere during this upcoming holiday season on Disney+. For months, fans have speculated wildly about the special and its suspicious connections to the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Would Gunn be audacious enough to recreate the most-hated franchise spinoff in Hollywood history?
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
Man of Steel 2: Watchmen Star Lobbies for Zack Snyder to Return
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been working hard at bringing Superman back to the big screen over the past few years, and now they're one step closer to achieving that. There's a new Superman film that's in development by J.J. Abrams and being written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and there was supposed to be a project based on the Val-Zod version of the character. But, the next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, and it officially brings back Henry Cavill's Superman during the post-credits scene. After the news that the actor would return in the film, there was a new report that revealed that the studio was plotting a Man of Steel sequel with Christopher MacQuarrie possibly penning the script. Now, one Watchmen actor thinks that Zack Snyder should return to helm the film. Rorschach actor Jackie Earle Hayley took to multiple social media channels to say that he thinks the director should return.
James Cameron Critiques Marvel & DC Films For Having Characters Who “All Act Like They’re In College”
James Cameron is no stranger to franchise filmmaking. He’s also one of the most successful purveyors of big-budget blockbusters. But even still, the filmmaker has some problems with how certain blockbusters, specifically superhero films, treat characters and storytelling. Speaking to the New York Times, James Cameron opened up about...
