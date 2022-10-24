ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Following Kanye's Anti-Semitic Remarks

 2 days ago
Kim Kardashian took to social media to support the Jewish community following ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks.

Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Earlier this month, Kanye tweeted he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and tried to excuse his remark by claiming that "black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter, and Jewish groups like the American Jewish Committee, disagreed.

Over the weekend, demonstrators in L.A. stood on an overpass giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute. Their sign read, “Kanye is right about the Jews."

Now, celebrities are speaking out in solidarity with the Jewish community.

On Sunday, Jessica Seinfeld posted on Instagram, "If you don't know what to say, you can just say this in your feed," and shared a graphic that said, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

Since then, the Kardashians have begun posting the message, including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"Extra" also spoke with Amy Schumer at the "Inside Amy Schumer" premiere last week, who shared her thoughts on Ye’s behavior.

Amy, who is Jewish, told us, “I think it's really important that we call it out.”

She went on, “Kanye West is an anti-Semite, and hating Jewish people and spreading hate speech. These social media outlets, they need to embrace their own rules. They need to enforce their own rules. I found out 84 percent of hateful tweets they are just allowed to continue. They don't take them down… We can’t allow that, it’s harmful.”

