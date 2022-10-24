ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 3

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Vera M. Kummerfeldt Buchmann

Vera M. Kummerfeldt Buchmann was born October 1, 1935, at home with a midwife attending. She attended school at Nashua, Montana, graduating as a valedictorian in 1953. She attended Bozeman College for 2 years. She married Roy Heinen in the late 1950s. They adopted Michael and Barbara. In 1973 Vera...
GREAT FALLS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting

ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
JACKSON, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

Airport approves new car rental service

The Great Falls Airport Authority board voted during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve an agreement with Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing company. The board action authorizes airport staff to negotiate the final agreement with Turo. Since 2020, car rental concessionaires at the airport have struggled to find enough cars...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Officials identify woman who died at downtown church

The Casacde County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died at the First United Methodist Church downtown on Oct. 19. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the decedent is Dianna Sue Cole and the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism. A vigil is being held for Cole...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Whittier Elementary School gets new and inclusive playground

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recess, it's an opportunity not just for physical activity but it has also been shown to build kids' character, develop cooperation skills, and it provides a time to practice positive social interactions. Now, Whittier Elementary School students have a new tool to help them with all...
GREAT FALLS, MT
MY 103.5

Some Montana School Districts Will Have New Electric School Buses

Will this be a massive success or a giant disaster? Only time will tell, I suppose. School buses are a necessity here in Montana. Many school districts consist of rural areas where kids are spread out and don't have access to a personal vehicle to get to school. A lot of kids even use school all the way through their senior year. Now, it seems like we may seem some big changes with school buses.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium

HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses

HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
FAIRFIELD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Crash slide-off blockage on HWY 89 south of King Hill Pass

NEIHART, Mont. - There is a crash slide-off blockage on Highway 89 1.75 miles south of King Hill Pass Monday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report said the crash is located at mile-marker 28. MDT's road report said as of Sunday evening there is scattered snow and ice on...
NEIHART, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy