Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Vera M. Kummerfeldt Buchmann
Vera M. Kummerfeldt Buchmann was born October 1, 1935, at home with a midwife attending. She attended school at Nashua, Montana, graduating as a valedictorian in 1953. She attended Bozeman College for 2 years. She married Roy Heinen in the late 1950s. They adopted Michael and Barbara. In 1973 Vera...
Tips from the professionals about keeping your home warm this winter
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It has been an interesting season this year with the temperatures finally coming down for the season, but as they go down, your energy bill has the potential to substantially come up. It will be easy to want to crank that heat and accept the bill...
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
Woman found dead at Great Falls church has been identified
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified the person who was found dead in Great Falls last week
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Airport approves new car rental service
The Great Falls Airport Authority board voted during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve an agreement with Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing company. The board action authorizes airport staff to negotiate the final agreement with Turo. Since 2020, car rental concessionaires at the airport have struggled to find enough cars...
Officials identify woman who died at downtown church
The Casacde County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died at the First United Methodist Church downtown on Oct. 19. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that the decedent is Dianna Sue Cole and the cause of death was complications of chronic alcoholism. A vigil is being held for Cole...
Whittier Elementary School gets new and inclusive playground
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Recess, it's an opportunity not just for physical activity but it has also been shown to build kids' character, develop cooperation skills, and it provides a time to practice positive social interactions. Now, Whittier Elementary School students have a new tool to help them with all...
Some Montana School Districts Will Have New Electric School Buses
Will this be a massive success or a giant disaster? Only time will tell, I suppose. School buses are a necessity here in Montana. Many school districts consist of rural areas where kids are spread out and don't have access to a personal vehicle to get to school. A lot of kids even use school all the way through their senior year. Now, it seems like we may seem some big changes with school buses.
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
On the ballot: recreational marijuana sales in Great Falls (video)
Voters will decide whether or not to allow or prohibit all types of commercial marijuana businesses from operating within the City
Helena Valley homeowners on wells encouraged to test water for arsenic and uranium
HELENA, Mont. - High arsenic values have been found in surface waters in the Tenmile Creek, Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley irrigation canal. Levels exceed the drinking water standard, which could lead to various detrimental health conditions, Lewis and Clark Public Health warns. “There are different sources of...
Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses
HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
Crash slide-off blockage on HWY 89 south of King Hill Pass
NEIHART, Mont. - There is a crash slide-off blockage on Highway 89 1.75 miles south of King Hill Pass Monday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report said the crash is located at mile-marker 28. MDT's road report said as of Sunday evening there is scattered snow and ice on...
Great Falls man charged with 5 counts of attempted homicide pleads to lesser charges
A Great Falls man originally charged with five counts of attempted homicide took a plea agreement on Wednesday, pleading no contest to amended charges. Jacob Joseph Sims, 37, was accused in September 2021 of shooting a man in the parking lot of the Alumni Club, nearly running over another person and shooting at a vehicle with a family inside.
