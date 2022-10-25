ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Maxi Skirts That Are Seriously Slimming and Perfect for Fall

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

Summer weather may be gone for now, but that doesn't mean we have to abandon our maxi skirts. The temperatures are getting cooler, and we do need to reach for the right styles to keep Us comfortably cool and not freezing. That said, even if there's a skirt made from lighter material, you can always wear tights underneath to increase their lifespan!

Maxis tend to fall in two categories: dressy and casual. These are very general classifications, as there are many ways to style your garments. Interested? We found a ton of different skirts that are perfectly suited for fall — and they all happen to be majorly flattering too. Check out which maxi skirts we're rocking this season below!

Casual Maxi Skirts

1. This Lock and Love skirt is basically the equivalent of yoga pants in maxi form, and we love the fact it cinches you in at the waist — starting at $21 on Amazon!

2. If you're looking for a staple skirt to dress up or down, this RANPHEE maxi is what you need — starting at $29 on Amazon!

3. Ever wondered what a pair of sweatpants would look like transformed into a skirt? This maxi from SOLY HUX is the answer — $21 at Amazon!

4. Plaid is an iconic pattern for fall, and we adore how it's used in this stunning maxi skirt from DEALSANXUN — available in a handful of chic color schemes — starting at $29 on Amazon!

5. The slight high-low design of this Goodthreads ruffle maxi skirt makes it oh-so-slimming — starting at $19 on Amazon!

6. Shoppers love that this pleated skirt from EXLURA has enhanced volume and claim the material makes it easy for packing on a trip — starting at $30 on Amazon!

7. Fans of the classic boho look will love the scarf-like pattern on this fabulous skirt from Floerns — starting at $27 on Amazon!

8. We love a sweater skirt for fall, and this one from Free People is particularly flattering thanks to the wrap style — starting at $53 at Nordstrom!

9. Although this Topshop jersey skirt has a relatively tight fit, the seam stitching detail make for a streamlined appearance — $52 at Nordstrom!

10. Denim is one of our go-to materials to wear for bottoms, and instead of jeans, wear this Wash Lab Denim maxi skirt instead — $128 at Nordstrom!

11. If you're a fan of leopard print, this Loveappella stretch jersey skirt has your name written all over it — $49 at Nordstrom!

12. When the weather is slightly warmer out in the fall, we wear lighter styles, like this Billabong maxi skirt , with a cute denim jacket and booties — originally $80, now just $32 !

13. Sometimes going for a simpler style, like this Karen Kane stretch maxi skirt , is the best way to go, as it leaves you with more room to accessorize — $88 at Nordstrom!

Dressy Maxi Skirts

14. We stopped in our tracks when we spotted this gorgeous faux-leather tiered ruffle skirt from Grey Lab $110 at Nordstrom!

15. This Endless Rose fau- leather maxi skirt is also just as beautiful, but instead of ruffles, it has pleats to create volume — $100 at Nordstrom!

16. If you have a special event coming up, we think this Alex Evenings ballgown skirt will look radiant with a wide range of different tops — starting at $93 at Nordstrom!

17. The ruching on this Verdusa bodycon maxi skirt makes it feel more comfortable than other form-fitting options — starting at $22 on Amazon!

18. Get your shimmer on in this CHARTOU pleated maxi skirt with a metallic finish on the fabric — starting at $16 on Amazon!

19. We're completely obsessed with the high-waist style of this SweatyRocks maxi skirt , which includes a belt that cinches you in — starting at $32 on Amazon!

20. The layers of chiffon used to construct this maxi skirt from CHICWISH gives the different patterns a 3D effect — starting at $33 on Amazon!

21. Shoppers specifically mentioned that this ebossy pleated maxi skirt is dressy enough to wear to a fall wedding or other upscale occasion — starting at $22 on Amazon!

