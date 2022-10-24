Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO