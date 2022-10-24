ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
WCTV

UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
WCTV

Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing. Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game

Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.

