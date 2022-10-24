Read full article on original website
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
WCTV
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
WCTV
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to Prospect Bluff where their ancestors found freedom. Lottery fever is spreading as are dreams of hitting it big. Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead in Savoy Apartment Complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people have been shot at the Savoy Apartment Complex on Esplanade Way in Tallahassee around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Tallahassee Police. TPD telling WCTV that one victim has life-threatening injuries and the other sustaining minor injuries. There are no arrests and no suspects at...
Dad Last Seen At College Drop-Off Found Dead A Year Later In Florida Woods
Jason Winoker, 52, was last seen leaving a Tallahassee hotel in August 2021.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
WCTV
Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing. Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking into leads in homicide case
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that it has a person of interest connected to a homicide that occurred Sunday.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game
Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
Franklin County Officials search for Staci Peterson is now a recovery effort
Officials say Staci Peterson drove out to St. Georgia Island on Thursday to spread her late dog’s ashes.
Florida Man Wins $5M On $20 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announces that Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.00. Heald purchased his
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
