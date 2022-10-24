Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 story cinematics seemingly leak ahead of PvE campaign launch
A pair of cutscenes from Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE mode has seemingly leaked ahead of the story campaign’s official launch. Overwatch 2’s 5v5 multiplayer is finally out and free-to-play for everyone, but the core PvE content is still scheduled to release in 2023 and we may have gotten one of our first looks.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
dexerto.com
CoD players worried MW2’s story will end in Warzone 2 instead of a sequel
Call of Duty players are concerned that Modern Warfare 2’s sequel tease could be resolved in Warzone 2, as opposed to a fully-fledged game. Modern Warfare 2 expands the reboot saga onto new ground, as the barnstorming campaign proves to be a buggy yet thrilling entry. Over the course...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players furious as Halloween Terror skins given out as Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players are disappointed the skin rewards for the Halloween event cannot be unlocked through playing the game but only via purchase or by watching a certain amount of Twitch streams. One of the highlights of any Overwatch event is finding out what special skins will be available to...
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Forces Fake Drake To Change His Name After Issuing Legal Warning
Drake has served his “Fake Drake” lookalike with a cease and desist notice, forcing him to change his name. Izzy Drake, who has shot to social media fame over the last year by impersonating the Toronto rapper, took to Instagram on Monday (October 24) to share a legal warning he received from Drizzy’s OVO Sound label.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
dexerto.com
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals first terrifying look at Kang the Conqueror
The first trailer for Ant-Man 3 – titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – has finally debuted online, revealing the first look at villain Kang The Conqueror. Phase Four of the MCU has traversed multiple realms, but Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man outing is keeping things quantum. Ahead...
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Chiara Bersani: Seeking Unicorns review – moments of mythical presence
Chiara Bersani has declared herself a unicorn. You’ll find the Italian performance artist in Room 31 of the National Gallery, surrounded by 17th-century French painting, curled in the corner of the floor while the audience sits on cushions around the edges of the room. It’s a fantasy that Bersani...
netflixjunkie.com
How the Usually Supportive Fans Reacted to Henry Cavill for Having THIS Nerdy Hobby During the Pandemic
When the world saw the toughest time in the Covid-19 pandemic, some people found their passions, some learned new skills, and some just rested and enjoyed their home time. While it was the toughest time for those who were used to working tirelessly because they had to stay home only, like Henry Cavill. While he was used to being busy with the immense amount of work, the pandemic gave him some time to think about what made him happy. Can you guess what would it be?
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players discover Bloodborne Easter Egg in new Halloween Terror map
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Blizzard updated a fan Easter Egg in the game’s Halloween Terror map from Dark Souls to Bloodborne. Now that 2022’s Halloween season is in full swing, plenty of live service games have been updated to get into the spooky spirit. As a...
Fans Of The Call Of Duty Series Have Praised The Amsterdam Level In Modern Warfare 2 For Its Realistic Presentation
The release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is October 28, but content makers who have had early access to the game have been giving us glimpses of the game already. One of the early stages of Modern Warfare 2 occurs in Amsterdam. This level appears to be setting the tone for the game’s narrative, which includes Iranian generals and drug traffickers.
dexerto.com
Warzone player trapped between two rocks manages to accidentally get a win
Sometimes the best Warzone highlights come from unintentionally pulling off something great – a perfect example being a player winning while stuck between two rocks. In Warzone’s final few weeks, players are making the most of their time. Whether that be trying new loadouts or pulling off tricks, there is still plenty to do and discover before Warzone 2 releases.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fall in love with dog easter egg in Junkenstein’s Revenge
Overwatch 2 players have discovered yet another easter egg in Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, and it involves a very good boy. The dog portrait on the map can be interacted with, with the wonderful pupper barking back at players who emote. Everyone loves an animal-inspired easter egg...
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
dexerto.com
Hasan labels MW2 a “war crime simulator” after playing Campaign
HasanAbi is one of the most politically involved streamers in the industry and while he’s had some fun with MW2’s campaign mode, he’s also labeled it a “war crime simulator” thanks to a few scenes with questionable ethics. Hasan’s dive into the Modern Warfare 2...
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
