Texas State

View of what's at stake in the election, from Nevada and Ohio

Cleveland-based NBC senior national political reporter Henry Gomez and editor of the Nevada Independent Elizabeth Thompson join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to discuss what is driving voters to the polls in tight races. This segment airs on October 28, 2022. Audio will be available after...
As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?

As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?. Michigan's governor race has tightened in recent days, and Tuesday night saw a feisty second round of debates between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and incumbent democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Both are trying to win over undecided voters in the state as election day draws closer and using different topics to skewer one another.
Massachusetts women poised for historic gains on Election Day

Election Day is shaping up to be a big day for women candidates in Massachusetts this year. Seven women from the two major parties are on the ballot for statewide office, including Maura Healey, who is favored to become the state's first woman and first openly gay governor. Healey and Lt. Gov. candidate Kim Driscoll also represent the state's first all-female ticket.
WBUR ranks among top women-led businesses in Massachusetts

WBUR, Boston's NPR and a national public media leader, has claimed its spot on the "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2022" list for the first time. Margaret Low, chief executive officer, joins fellow recipients across industries – with companies like Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, EY and the New England Aquarium also represented this year.
Milton-based mom band has rocked out on porches and stages from Massachusetts to LA

Milton-based mom band has rocked out on porches and stages from Massachusetts to LA. Cognoscenti, WBUR’s ideas and opinion page, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, Radio Boston will be featuring a few Cog contributors for an extended conversation about their work. We kick off the series with Joanna Weiss and learn about her Milton-based mom rock band, the Lazy Susans.
Baker recommends second batch of pardons

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended his second batch of pardons in two weeks, including forgiveness for three people for decades-old convictions including intent to distribute cocaine and stealing alcohol from a package store. Christopher Nichols was convicted of nine offenses in 2002 after he, then a high school senior...
Mass. offshore wind project 'no longer viable' without changes to power contract, company says

A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
