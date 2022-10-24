ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

insidethehall.com

How to watch Indiana’s two exhibitions and regular season opener on B1G+

It’s an annual point of contention for Big Ten basketball fans: early season games on B1G+. The league doesn’t air any football games on its direct-to-consumer product, B1G+. Instead, it utilizes overflow channels to show multiple football games on BTN simultaneously. That isn’t the case for other sports,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian

Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Indianapolis Police Department recruiting in Louisville as LMPD looks to hire hundreds of officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With police departments nationwide struggling to fill openings, the Indianapolis Police Department has come to Louisville looking for prospects. The "Why We Serve" campaign targets Louisville and other cities with billboards, digital advertisements and videos on social media. Like Louisville, Indianapolis is short several hundred officers....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
News Talk KIT

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
wdrb.com

Dejuane Ludie Anderson

Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana. The suspect is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to police. He was found stuffed into a suitcase in a rural Washington County, Ind. on April 16.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Much-needed rainfall is on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – After a mild start with temperatures in the 50s, we are warming back up into the upper 70s for another day. The fall-like temperatures return behind our next shower chances. Warm, dry Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s under...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Much-needed rainfall and cooler days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures remained some 15°+ above average Sunday afternoon with hazy sun, a stiff south-southeasterly wind, and highs near 80°. This leads to a rather balmy evening in central Indiana that's more indicative of mid-September versus late October. Expect comfortable air out the door Monday morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs

A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

