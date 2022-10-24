Read full article on original website
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
seehafernews.com
Michigan Family Who Went Missing For A Week Found in Steven’s Point
Authorities say a Michigan family of four that unexpectedly left their home and went missing for close to a week has been found. Police in Fremont say Anthony Cirigliano, Suzette Cirigliano, and their two teenage sons who both have autism, were found in the city of Steven’s Point, Wisconsin.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
West Michiganders React to Proposed New Casino in Fruitport Township
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has announced that they plan to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township after the United States Department of Interior's latest decision. Back in June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer disapproved of the original proposal for the casino because there was a...
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities confirmed that several people sustained injuries due to the accident.
Fox17
Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
"I'm not crazy." – Michigan family found safe after dad makes bizarre 9-1-1 call. What actually happened to the Ciriglianos?
Last week a West Michigan family disappeared after the dad made a strange 911 call, claiming to have information on September 11. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark examines the many questions that remain, even after the family was found in Wisconsin
State suspends license of home daycare near Holland
The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
Fox17
NB US-31 reopens after Grand Haven Twp. crash
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-31 has reopened following a crash in Grand Haven Township Friday. Ottawa County dispatchers said the closure affected the northbound lanes at Hayes Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Illinois resident drive north in a tractor-trailer on US-31, failing to stop...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
whtc.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Electric school buses coming to 25 Michigan school districts
HOPKINS, Mich — Through a lottery-like system, a total of 389 school districts across the U.S. were selected for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, an almost $1 billion federal rebate that replaces existing school buses with electric or low-emission school buses to improve air quality nationwide.
Allegan County childcare facility owner has license suspended
LARA claims the owner bit a 4-year-old to cause a bruise in response to that child biting another child.
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
WILX-TV
No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured. The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
