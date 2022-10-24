Read full article on original website
China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China reported 1,658 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Modern conservatism and its discontents in Britain
Britain is on Prime Minister number three, in just the past two months. Prime minister Rishi Sunak now leads a chaotic Conservative Party — one that's always had its own internal divisions, over Brexit for example, and now over how to handle the post-Brexit economy. But some British political...
Brazil runoff: 3 key factors
Charisma and campaign strategy won't be the only things in play when Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face off in a polarizing runoff election Sunday. - Rejection - Millions of Brazilians hate Bolsonaro, Lula or both -- and that rejection vote will play a decisive role, analysts say.
A letter from Sweden: The far right is shifting public norms — it could happen here too
In Sweden, where I live, we have just experienced a national election that represents the culmination of years of intensifying polarization. Anyone living in the United States will recognize the pattern, although for a country as culturally committed to consensus as Sweden, it is particularly shocking. As an American poised to vote in the U.S. midterm elections, the interconnections are foremost in my mind. As a descendant of Nazis who has spent many years immersed in history, I feel intensely what is at stake for democracy and peace globally.
Second rail union votes against deal
A union representing nearly 6,000 railroad workers voted down a tentative contract agreement with freight railroad companies yesterday. The deal had been brokered by the White House just last month. The rejection from the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) is the second rejection of the deal and could mean a nationwide rail strike just in time for the holidays, potentially devastating the economy.
Scientists Fear New COVID Variants Are Deadly Like the 2020 Wave
The new COVID subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too.That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one thing to weather a surge in infections that mostly results in mild disease. Cases go up but hospitalizations and deaths don’t. But a surge in serious disease could lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths, too.It could be like 2020 or 2021, all over again. The big difference is that we now...
