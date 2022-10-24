Read full article on original website
operawire.com
re:Naissance Opera Receives 2022 AUREA Award Nomination
Re:Naissance Opera has been nominated for the 2022 AUREA Awards. The organization received the recognition for its “Eurydice: Live from the Underworld,” “an operatic XR experience with computer-generated sets and mythological avatars brought to life by the remarkable collaboration of opera, dance, hip hop and video game professionals.”
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
operawire.com
Young Concert Artists to Honor Deborah Borda
Young Concert Artists has announced that it will honor Deborah Borda, Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic at the 62nd YCA Gala. The gala will be held on May 8 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in addition to announcing the appointment of a new Board of Directors Chairman.
Slipped Disc
Watch a Ukrainian music drama on World Opera Day
OperaVision, Opera Europa’s freeview streaming platform funded by the European Commission, also celebrates World Opera Day with an unprecedented international online co-production and a fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian opera sector. Set in the Ukraine’s Carpathian mountains in 13th century, Golden Crown is an epic love story of the...
BBC
Museum of London: Festivals and night visits to mark closure
The Museum of London is to mark the closure of its London Wall premises with two free weekend festivals, and by staying open throughout the night. The venue has been based in the City since 1976, but will move to the former market site in West Smithfield in 2025. Family...
AI, the metaverse and the documentary approach to photography
Alessandra Leta (Milan, 1997) is a visual researcher and photographer. Her practice lies at the intersection between archival archaeology and the speculative narrative as a tool to rethink the past into the present. Her work has been featured in L’Essenziale Studio, Zone Magazine, NOIA Magazine, Shutter Hub and The Holy Art. She is one of the recipients of the 2022 Carte Blanche Award issued by Paris Photo Fair in collaboration with SNCF Gares & Connexions. After graduating from Brera Academy of Fine Arts, she is currently finishing her master’s degree in Critical Urbanisms at the University of Basel.
Artists flock to Brixton to mark 40th anniversary of UK black arts movement
More than 50 artists gather at Black Cultural Archives in London to have photograph taken
cottagesgardens.com
A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5M
Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
wmagazine.com
Emerald Jewelry Is Having a Moment
If diamonds are considered a girl's best friend, emeralds are more like the elusive, cool girl at the party, collecting whispers as she walks by. One of the “big three” of precious gemstones (along with rubies and sapphires) the green-hued emerald is actually one of the most exceptional gems on earth, and even more rare than a diamond.
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Lockdown laundry portraits win photography award
Images of an elderly woman hanging out her washing during Covid lockdown have won the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day documented the daily life of her neighbour in south Wales, while navigating quarantine. She will receive £15,000...
DIY Photography
Photography Copycats – The fine line between inspiration and ripping off others
This is a tricky article to write. I’m writing it because of observations I’ve made within the photography community, so here goes. As photographers, we all know that copying other photos and reverse engineering them is part and parcel of our learning experience. We’ve all been on more or less the same journey, impressing ourselves with what we now know to be rather cliché shots that, at the time, we thought were amazing. I’m talking about selective colour, Dutch tilt, and all the stuff that we learn from and leave behind as we find our own photographic voice. There are some examples around of more extreme learning where photographers are literally cloning the work of others in a copycat fashion, and that’s what I want to try and pick apart today.
hypebeast.com
Marc Newson's Furniture Touches Down at Gagosian Athens
A collection of new limited-edition furniture pieces by Marc Newson are going on show at the Gagosian‘s Athens outpost, in an exhibition that celebrates Greece’s traditional colors. For the show, which officially opens October 25, Newson has released a new chair and lounge – both of which make...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Crystal Jewelry for Spirituality and Shine
I set out to write a Halloween-themed post—it’s one of my favorite holidays—and I’ll take absolutely any opportunity to get into the spirit. But I fell down a rabbit hole and came out with something I didn’t necessarily expect. There are four main themes in...
guitar.com
Fender Japan unveils limited run of Art Canvas Esquires
Fender Japan has launched an extremely-limited run of Art Canvas Esquire models, with just 30 of each model available. There are just two renditions on offer, simply named No.1 and No.2, each with a body covered in “City Pop” styled artwork by Hiroshi Nagai. Both guitars have an...
$25 M. Rubens to Lead Sale of Works from Met Trustee’s Collection at Sotheby’s
Sotheby’s will sell 10 paintings from the collection of a longtime Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee in January at Sotheby’s. The group of works, set to hit the auction block in New York during an Old Masters sale on January 26, will be led by a Peter Paul Rubens painting that is expected to fetch an estimated $25 million–$35 million. The Rubens painting, Salome Presented with the Severed Head of Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1609), last sold at auction after being rediscovered in 1998 for $5.5 million. If it meets its estimate, this will be one of the most expensive works...
