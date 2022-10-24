Read full article on original website
In the spring of 2012, I was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stage III/IV. The five-year survival rate is somewhere between 64% and 71%, and so, it was a terrifying time, made even rougher by my family’s terrible history with cancer. My mother died of breast cancer in her late 50s; and we lost my dad to lung cancer in his early 70s. Both of my maternal grandparents also had cancer. And all of this means I grew up in a house full of fear.
