Related
WBUR
View of what's at stake in the election, from Nevada and Ohio
Cleveland-based NBC senior national political reporter Henry Gomez and editor of the Nevada Independent Elizabeth Thompson join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to discuss what is driving voters to the polls in tight races. This segment airs on October 28, 2022. Audio will be available after...
WBUR
In Pennsylvania governor's race, the future of elections is at stake
The midterm elections will give voters in many states the opportunity to choose the person tasked with running state elections. It’s a powerful position amid a growing wave of doubt about the integrity of the voting process. But in the state of Pennsylvania, that job won’t be on the...
WBUR
Where the candidates for governor stand on this year's 4 ballot questions
Next up in local celebrity Halloween costumes: our multi-platform editor Meghan Kelly's dog Bandit, in proper business casual attire. He'll be hard to top.
WBUR
Consider This: An overview of the 2022 Massachusetts state elections
Consider This: An overview of the 2022 Massachusetts state elections. Election day is November 8th. Early voting is already underway, and voters have some big decisions to make. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks joins the show to give a rundown of this year's election.
WBUR
Massachusetts women poised for historic gains on Election Day
Election Day is shaping up to be a big day for women candidates in Massachusetts this year. Seven women from the two major parties are on the ballot for statewide office, including Maura Healey, who is favored to become the state's first woman and first openly gay governor. Healey and Lt. Gov. candidate Kim Driscoll also represent the state's first all-female ticket.
WBUR
Baker recommends second batch of pardons
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended his second batch of pardons in two weeks, including forgiveness for three people for decades-old convictions including intent to distribute cocaine and stealing alcohol from a package store. Christopher Nichols was convicted of nine offenses in 2002 after he, then a high school senior...
WBUR
How the candidates for Massachusetts governor would tackle health care
The COVID threat is lingering. Inflation is driving up medical costs. Staffing shortages are threatening access to health care. The next Massachusetts governor will have to grapple with these challenges and more. Democrat Maura Healey targeted health care costs from her first days as attorney general in 2015. She played...
WBUR
WBUR ranks among top women-led businesses in Massachusetts
WBUR, Boston's NPR and a national public media leader, has claimed its spot on the "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts 2022" list for the first time. Margaret Low, chief executive officer, joins fellow recipients across industries – with companies like Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, EY and the New England Aquarium also represented this year.
WBUR
Mass. offers jobs back to some workers fired over COVID vaccine mandate
This weirdly warm, wet and wildly foggy weather (where's the Zakim?) is sticking around through the morning. So drive carefully!
WBUR
Mass. offshore wind project 'no longer viable' without changes to power contract, company says
A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline "is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward" under the terms of contracts filed in May and now both developers behind the state's next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes.
WBUR
Milton-based mom band has rocked out on porches and stages from Massachusetts to LA
Milton-based mom band has rocked out on porches and stages from Massachusetts to LA. Cognoscenti, WBUR’s ideas and opinion page, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. As part of the celebration, Radio Boston will be featuring a few Cog contributors for an extended conversation about their work. We kick off the series with Joanna Weiss and learn about her Milton-based mom rock band, the Lazy Susans.
WBUR
Maine is changing its signature crop to keep up with the effects of climate change
Maine is changing its signature crop to keep up with the effects of climate change. Climate change brings warmer and drier conditions that aren't conducive for Maine's most lucrative crop. Scientists and farmers have teamed up to modify potatoes to ensure a steady agricultural future. Maine Public's Robbie Feinberg reports.
WBUR
Across New England, a group is working to find – and save – native plants
Before you can save a seed, you have to find it. On a clear day this summer, our search began just a few steps off a trail near a rocky ledge in southern Connecticut. “We’re looking for muhlenbergia capillaris, which is the hair cap muhly,” said Michael Piantedosi, director of conservation at the Native Plant Trust.
WBUR
South Shore singer Lee Zangari is our local Tiny Desk favorite
What are the ingredients to a good song? Like a homemade tomato sauce, best not to overcomplicate it. A simple chord progression; a singable melody; a touch of dissonance, but not too much. A bridge that isn’t trying too hard. A refrain that deepens the longer you listen. Lee...
