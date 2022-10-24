Read full article on original website
MC’s Order of the Golden Arrow to Honor Attorney, Choctaw Tribal Chief
The two individuals selected to receive the Order of the Golden Arrow at Mississippi College’s Homecoming this weekend have remarkably similar qualities. Relationships are at the heart of what they do. They are both driven to help people achieve their greatest ambitions. And they credit their alma mater with uniquely equipping them.
Business construction making progress in Clinton
The fall should see the reopening of a popular breakfast spot in Clinton, while the spring should bring a new business which will offer freshly-made food and a fill-up for cars, too. And there’s roast beef in the city’s future, as well. Clinton’s Waffle House plans to reopen...
Animals take over Olde Towne for annual Pet Parade
The Main Street Clinton Pet Parade, held on October 8, brought scores of pets and their owners out on a sparkling fall day for the annual walk through Olde Towne. Furry (and a few not-so-furry) friends arrived in an array of attire to parade through the brick streets, and the celebration was capped off with prizes being awarded. For more information about Main Street Clinton events, call 601-924-5472.
