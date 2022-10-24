Read full article on original website
Catch a Flight! 15 Unique Food and Drink Flights in West Michigan
Is there anything better than getting to try a little bit of everything?. I don't think so! I love a big menu at restaurants and my favorite meal would probably be just chowing down on a bunch of appetizers. So, food and drink flights are right up my alley. You...
West Michiganders React to Proposed New Casino in Fruitport Township
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has announced that they plan to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township after the United States Department of Interior's latest decision. Back in June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer disapproved of the original proposal for the casino because there was a...
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan
When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
Advice From The Locals: How To Make Friends In West Michigan
As a Michigan transplant, it has been extremely hard to find my community. Whenever you move to a new place, it may be hard to find people that you connect with if you do not have anyone else in the area to help you out. Thankfully, I am not alone....
