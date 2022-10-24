ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 WBCKFM

The Largest ‘Battery’ in Michigan

When you think of a battery, what comes to mind? Flashlight batteries, double A, triple A, whatever...so when you try to imagine the largest battery in Michigan, you may imagine something completely different from what it is. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant is a 27 billion gallon reservoir, 2 ½...
LUDINGTON, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy