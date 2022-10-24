Read full article on original website
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
Officials to provide update on Harmony Montgomery murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement officials plan to provide an update on Monday on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg are slated to speak at...
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
WMTW
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
19-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in North Berwick, Maine
A 19-year-old man died early Monday morning after his car went off the road in the southern Maine town of North Berwick. North Berwick Police say Xavier Skidds of Lebanon was driving on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road when his Ford Focus left the roadway and struck several trees.
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
When is the New Buffalo Wild Wings Opening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire?
My husband Steven and I have always been big Buffalo Wild Wings enthusiasts! There was one where we went to school in Amherst, Massachusetts, and we were proud regulars. Is there anything more delicious than their Asian Zing wings? I'll answer my own question: NO! No there is not!. And...
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Did You Know There’s a Haunted Liquor Store in Salem, Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's too fitting and too poetic that there's a liquor store on Derby Street in Salem, Massachusetts of all places that's rumored to be haunted. And honestly, as if that's not reason enough to go snag your next bottle of wine or whiskey from there, there's also the name that's a major selling point.
Good Boy! NH State Police K9 Helps Find Missing Portsmouth Woman
A State Police K-9 is being credited with helping find a 76-year-old woman who went missing in Portsmouth Tuesday morning. The woman walked away from her home around 9:30 a.m., and called in State Police for assistance out of concern that she was unable to find her way home. Three...
NTSB: Engine ‘Didn’t Sound Healthy’ Before Arundel, Maine, Plane Crash
The plane carrying the owner and president of a construction company was flying low, and its engine didn't sound healthy moments before it crashed in Arundel, Maine, on October 5, according to a preliminary report by the NTSB. The pilot, Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, and passenger Paul Koziell, 55,...
Isn’t It Illegal for This New Hampshire Church and Sanctuary to Offer Hallucinogenic Tea Retreats?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's a growing trend, albeit controversial, around the world. They're called Ayahuasca Retreats, and even streaming services like Netflix and podcasts like Gwyneth Paltrow's "The goop" have explored the popularity of these mysterious gatherings.
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread.
Watch Out: Catalytic Converter Thieves in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A stolen catalytic converter is like a swift kick to the gonads. According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, thieves extract precious metals (rhodium, platinum, palladium) from the converters and sell them on the black market. It can cost the owner up to $3,000 to replace the part. Not fun.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend....
