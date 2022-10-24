ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine

BALDWIN, Maine — Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had similar...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know There’s a Haunted Liquor Store in Salem, Massachusetts?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's too fitting and too poetic that there's a liquor store on Derby Street in Salem, Massachusetts of all places that's rumored to be haunted. And honestly, as if that's not reason enough to go snag your next bottle of wine or whiskey from there, there's also the name that's a major selling point.
SALEM, MA
Seacoast Current

Isn’t It Illegal for This New Hampshire Church and Sanctuary to Offer Hallucinogenic Tea Retreats?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's a growing trend, albeit controversial, around the world. They're called Ayahuasca Retreats, and even streaming services like Netflix and podcasts like Gwyneth Paltrow's "The goop" have explored the popularity of these mysterious gatherings.
CANTERBURY, NH
Seacoast Current

Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
BEDFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Watch Out: Catalytic Converter Thieves in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A stolen catalytic converter is like a swift kick to the gonads. According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, thieves extract precious metals (rhodium, platinum, palladium) from the converters and sell them on the black market. It can cost the owner up to $3,000 to replace the part. Not fun.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend....
TILTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

