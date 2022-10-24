With the premiere of the Hilary Swank-led ABC drama Alaska Daily earlier this month, Collider is excited to unveil a new featurette that hits at the real stories and systemic issues at the heart of the series. Although the show follows Swank's character Eileen as she settles into her new life as a journalist in Anchorage, Alaska trying to find redemption, it's also meant to highlight the crisis many indigenous people face. This new video sees the cast and crew come together to discuss the real journalism that inspired the series as well as what it means for such a series to exist in the fight for change.

ALASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO