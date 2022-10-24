Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66
Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming
'Virgin River' Season 5 has been filming in Vancouver since July 2022 and now filming is almost done.
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Art; Animated ‘Heidi’ Feature Readied; Camerimage Unveils Main Competition Lineup; Vicky McClure Indie Hire — Global Briefs
Netflix Unveils ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’ Launch; Teaser Art Netflix’s upcoming six-part Italian drama The Lying Life of Adults will launch on January 4, 2023. Teaser art for the Fandango-produced series has also been unveiled this morning. The drama, based on My Brilliant Friendcreator Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name, follows the life of Giovanna, as she transitions from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples and jumps between the city’s high and lower classes without finding answers in either world. Edoardo De Angelis is directing with Giordana Marengo playing Giovanna. Valeria Golino, Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Azzurra Mennella and Rossella Gamba also star. Ferrante writes alongside Laura Paolucci, Francesco...
Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw at 10: From Horror to ‘Honk for Jesus,’ an Oral History of Hollywood Disruption
The trio of movies that Jordan Peele has directed over the past decade — “Get Out,” “Us,” and “Nope” — established him as one of the major filmmakers to arrive this century. Evolving beyond the sketch comedy roots of “MADtv” and “Key & Peele,” Peele’s approach to horror uses the genre as a Trojan horse for big ideas about race, class, and the fragile foundations of American society. They also offer an impeccable combination of eeriness and humor that expands their appeal. “Get Out” ultimately grossed $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget, scored Peele a Best Original Screenplay...
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Cabinet of Curiosities Director Ana Lily Amirpour Talks Blending Humor With Horror for Netflix Anthology
Ever since her debut film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night in 2014, filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour has carved a niche for herself in the genre world, as the stories she tells often defy definition. While they often embrace premises familiar to the horror world, including vampires, cannibals, and telepaths, Amirpour injects plenty of other elements to set her stories apart from peers to ensure that every narrative she offers is its own ambitious experience. Amirpour's latest offering is the episode "The Outside" from Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, which debuts on the streamer on October 28th.
'Cabinet of Curiosities' Episode Was Inspired by Guillermo del Toro's Life
Guillermo del Toro's frequent collaborator Guillermo Navarro spoke to Newsweek about directing "Lot 36," the first episode of 'Cabinet of Curiosities.'
FlyOver Iceland in Reykjavik – what to expect – A Luxury Travel Blog
FlyOver Iceland is one of Reykjavik’s newer attractions, having opened in the Autumn of 2019 in the Grandi Harbor District, about a 20-minute walk from the city centre. This indoor attraction includes two pre-shows, but the highlight of any visit is a motion-seated flight simulation over Iceland‘s many natural wonders, made possible with an enormous 20-metre wraparound spherical screen.
‘Alaska Daily’ Cast and Crew Discuss the True Stories Behind the Show in New Featurette [Exclusive]
With the premiere of the Hilary Swank-led ABC drama Alaska Daily earlier this month, Collider is excited to unveil a new featurette that hits at the real stories and systemic issues at the heart of the series. Although the show follows Swank's character Eileen as she settles into her new life as a journalist in Anchorage, Alaska trying to find redemption, it's also meant to highlight the crisis many indigenous people face. This new video sees the cast and crew come together to discuss the real journalism that inspired the series as well as what it means for such a series to exist in the fight for change.
The popularity of the Korean foreign influencer is on the rise, but it comes with a dark side
If you’ve been scrolling through YouTube, TikTok or Instagram it would be no surprise to chance upon calming minimalist aesthetics of Korean cafe decor; pilgrimages to the locations of popular K-dramas; and even the polite decorum of Korean public transport commuters. In South Korea, oegugin (foreign-national) influencers often produce...
Disney features first plus-size heroine in series of short films
Disney has released a trailer for a short film featuring what appears to be their first plus-size heroine.Reflect, released as part of the animation studio’s experimental film series, is the story of young ballerina Bianca “battling her own reflection,” overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace and power.The short film has been praised for featuring Disney’s first plus-sized female protagonist.Its release comes after a 2014 petition calling for a plus-size Disney princess gained over 37,000 signatures.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace co-star pays tribute to actorKing Charles offered ‘HRH’ mug on BBC’s The Repair ShopThe Daily Show’s Trevor Noah calls new PM Rishi Sunak ‘an absolute snack’
The Best Studio Ghibli Watch Order: How to Watch the Ghibli Films
If you're a fan of anime films, then you've most likely heard of Studio Ghibli. The animation studio is known for its animated feature films, with the most popular ones being Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. If you want to binge-watch its movies, this Studio Ghibli watch order is just what you need!
Insider’s Guide to Bauwerk Neutral Paint
For more than twenty years, Perth-based paint company Bauwerk Colour have brought nature into the home through their extensive range of limewash paints. Inspired by the natural world and living in synergy with our surroundings, each swatch is sourced from the finest pigments on Earth. In the spirit of Bauwerk’s...
Jane Pickens to celebrate 100th anniversary of 'Nosferatu' with live film score
When it comes to pioneering works of art, the silent horror film "Nosferatu" is definitely one of them. A product of German Expressionism from the 1920s and heavily influenced by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula, the film was the first to show a vampire dying from exposure to sunlight.
A Jazzman's Blues: A Must-See Movie for Fans of Jazz and Tyler Perry
The Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues is a must-see for fans of Tyler Perry and jazz music, and the general audience will enjoy it too. A Jazzman's Blues is a 2022 Tyler Perry movie that follows the life of a struggling jazz musician.
