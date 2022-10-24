Read full article on original website
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
Cardiff: Tomasz Waga murdered for stealing cannabis - court
A man was allegedly murdered by a drug gang for trying to steal a cannabis crop worth £120,000, a court has heard. The body of Tomasz Waga, 23, was found in a Cardiff street on 28 January 2021. Mr Waga and Carl Davies were caught by a gang breaking...
Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct
A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window. Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass. Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he...
Plan to reopen Ivanhoe Line backed by businesses
A bid to reopen a passenger railway line which was closed as part of the Beeching cuts has been backed by business leaders. The Ivanhoe Line, between Burton-upon-Trent and Leicester, was closed to passenger trains in the 1960s. A campaign to restore the 31-mile (50km) route saw it selected as...
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
