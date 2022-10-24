Read full article on original website
Related
The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
What Side Effects Can You Expect With Your COVID Vaccine Booster Shot?
Most Americans are now eligible to receive reformulated COVID-19 booster shots, and many are undoubtedly wondering what kind of side effects they may potentially have to deal with when it comes to the new “bivalent” shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug...
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
CNET
Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect
As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
News-Medical.net
Modeling study suggests the possibility of Japanese encephalitis virus outbreak in Australia
A paper from a research team, which included mathematical modeling expertise from LSHTM and was led by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, has suggested that up to 750,000 people across Australia could be at risk of exposure to Japanese encephalitis (JEV). The modeling study, published in Clinical...
RSV: What parents should know about the virus that is pushing hospitals to capacity
Doctors across the country say they are seeing an ‘unprecedented’ rise in a common cold-like virus that has put a strain on hospitals as more children are being seen for the infection and admitted because of it. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been seen in high numbers...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Healthline
Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know
Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
Gottlieb: Pandemic changed ‘typical cycle’ for respiratory virus in children
Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested the peak season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children has shifted because immunity waned during the pandemic. The virus’s prevalence is nothing new, as it has been extremely common in young children for years, but federal data...
Comments / 0