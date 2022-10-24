IRS announces increase in allowable contributions to 401(k) accounts
The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that beginning in 2023, contributions to 401(k) accounts and other retirement plans will be increased by up to nearly 10%.
Beginning next year, a contribution of up to $22,500 will be allowed for 401(K), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. That amount is $2,000 more than is allowed now.
In other changes:
· The limit on annual contributions to an IRA increased to $6,500, up from $6,000.
· The catch-up contribution limit for employees ages 50 and over who participate in 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan is increased to $7,500.
· Eligibility to deduct an IRA contribution depends on income and if your employer offers a workplace retirement plan. Click here to see the income levels.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0