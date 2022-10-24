ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, GA

Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

By Lauren del Valle, Holly Yan, Yon Pomrenze, Jean Casarez, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Vince Dooley, Legendary Former UGA Football Coach, Has Died

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley passed away on Friday at the age of 90. PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County. If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given fl… Click for more.PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Butts County.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Schools names Teacher of the Year

McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley Passes Away

​ATHENS-----Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commission approves resolutions

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board’s Oct. 18 meeting. Stacker presents the 100 best thrillers in movie history. Data was compiled using IMDb ratings (weighted 50%) and Metacritic scores (weighted 50%) to create a unique Stacker score. Click for more.Best thrillers in movie history.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy