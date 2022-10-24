Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
These Shrimp Are Taking Flavor To The Next LevelCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The Start of a New Era Here In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
okwnews.com
Second Chances offering help for the Holidays
Is your family struggling through this time? Second Chances Resale Store- Coffee and Pastry Bar is teaming up with the Ministerial Alliance of Poteau to give out gift baskets to families in need. You can apply for a basket for your family via this application. (click on the link below)
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Ribbon cutting held for True Family Rentals
The Sallisaw Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Wednesday for True Family Rentals. The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. They rent equipment and inflatables, and can be reached at. 918-774-3458 or online at...
anadisgoi.com
Plans announced for new Cherokee Nation Park in Sallisaw
SALLISAW, Okla. – Cherokee Nation is announcing plans for the new Cherokee Nation Park near Sallisaw, located on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Phase one of the project will provide all necessary infrastructure including water, sewer and...
liveforlivemusic.com
Backwoods Festival Announces 2023 Lineup: SCI, Lettuce, Big Gigantic, Papadosio, PPPP, More
Backwoods Music Festival has announced the artist lineup for its return to Ozark, AR’s Mulberry Mountain from April 20th–23rd, 2023. The 2023 edition of the jam- and electronic-focused event will feature headlining performances by Big Gigantic (Thursday, 4/20), Lettuce (Friday, 4/21), The String Cheese Incident (2 sets, Saturday, 4/22), and The Floozies (Sunday, 4/23).
okwnews.com
Capitol Greetings: Oct 26
I want to start this week being thankful for the rain that has fallen. We have spent the last month or so trying to mitigate this current drought. So many drought management plans have now changed simply because of the rain. This is a good problem! I am thanking the good Lord above for this much-needed moisture for our crops and animals.
okwnews.com
Lois McKeown
Graveside Service for Lois McKeown, 63 of Cameron, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Greenhill Cemetery Pavilion in Cameron, Oklahoma with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
okwnews.com
Rebecca Turner
Funeral Service for Rebecca Turner, 55 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 2pm on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, Oklahoma with Lynn Bullard, and Bethany Black officiating. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma. Becky was born on...
ozarksfn.com
Rice Custom Meat Processing
History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
okwnews.com
Enie Tobler, Jr
Funeral Service for Enie Tobler, Jr, 90, of Spiro, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Spiro, Oklahoma with Pastor Josh McElyea officiating. Burial will follow at the Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma.
KHBS
Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
okwnews.com
John Wilburn Gilmer, Jr.
John Wilburn Gilmer, Jr. was born on October 29, 1923 in Lynch, Kentucky to John and Celetee (Dillon) Gilmer. He passed away in Stigler, Oklahoma on October 22, 2022 at the age of 98. He is survived by:. His daughter:. Michelle Annette Gilmer Bird of Stigler, OK. His stepson:. Steven...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
KTUL
Muskogee man arrested after allegedly messaging, meeting with 15-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Lee Redman on October 24 around 12:45 p.m. Police say Redman allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook. The girl turned out to be an MCSO investigator who arrested Redman.
News On 6
Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
5newsonline.com
The O.S.B.I. asks for your help to solve a Sequoyah County murder
It's known as the Dora Doe case. A female's body was found in October of 1994 near Dora. Daren visits with the Ok. Bureau of Investigation to find out how to help.
okwnews.com
REQUEST AN EMERGENCY BALLOT FOR THE NOVEMBER 8 ELECTION
Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot. LeFlore County Election Board Secretary, Sharon Steele, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 to vote under special provisions. Steele said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about.
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
