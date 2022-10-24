ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem Renaissance

The feathers were swaying and sequins were glittering at last night’s star-studded Wearable Art Gala, a benefit celebrating the 5th anniversary of WACO Theater Center, founded by co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. Inspired by the aesthetics and Black excellence of the Harlem Renaissance era, the benefit is designed to support the company’s artistic and youth mentorship programs through a fine art auction. “Each year we find a theme that connects us historically with our past,” Richard Lawson told THR. “[We explore] the evolution of African culture in the western world.” Previous themes have included The Lion King and Black...
The FADER

Beyoncé reveals Renaissance tour with charity auction tickets

A charity auction held on Saturday (October 22) at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala sold two tickets to an unannounced Beyoncé tour behind her new album Renaissance, scheduled to take place in summer 2023, Rolling Stone reports. The FADER has reached out to Beyoncé's representative for more information.
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Teases "Renaissance" Tour For Summer 2023

After much speculation, it seems Beyoncé is taking "Renaissance" on tour next summer! Queen Bey hasn't made an official announcement just yet, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, a concert experience was raffled off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala — at which the Grammy winner was in attendance. Beyoncé's rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment about the announcement.
American Songwriter

Designer Claims Unpaid Fees for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Artwork

Fashion designer Nusi Quero claims he hasn’t received full payment for working on material for Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance. In a since-deleted Instagram post, captured by Complex, Quero claimed outstanding payments for his work, including his work for the album’s cover art. He specifically accused Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s stylist, of the lack of appropriate compensation.

