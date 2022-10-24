Read full article on original website
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem Renaissance
The feathers were swaying and sequins were glittering at last night’s star-studded Wearable Art Gala, a benefit celebrating the 5th anniversary of WACO Theater Center, founded by co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. Inspired by the aesthetics and Black excellence of the Harlem Renaissance era, the benefit is designed to support the company’s artistic and youth mentorship programs through a fine art auction. “Each year we find a theme that connects us historically with our past,” Richard Lawson told THR. “[We explore] the evolution of African culture in the western world.” Previous themes have included The Lion King and Black...
Beyoncé reveals Renaissance tour with charity auction tickets
A charity auction held on Saturday (October 22) at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala sold two tickets to an unannounced Beyoncé tour behind her new album Renaissance, scheduled to take place in summer 2023, Rolling Stone reports. The FADER has reached out to Beyoncé's representative for more information.
Beyoncé Teases "Renaissance" Tour For Summer 2023
After much speculation, it seems Beyoncé is taking "Renaissance" on tour next summer! Queen Bey hasn't made an official announcement just yet, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, a concert experience was raffled off at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala — at which the Grammy winner was in attendance. Beyoncé's rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment about the announcement.
Designer Claims Unpaid Fees for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Artwork
Fashion designer Nusi Quero claims he hasn’t received full payment for working on material for Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance. In a since-deleted Instagram post, captured by Complex, Quero claimed outstanding payments for his work, including his work for the album’s cover art. He specifically accused Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé’s stylist, of the lack of appropriate compensation.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan Isn't Afraid To Put Colorful Fashion on Display
Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video
Adele shared that after her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, she will pursue a new career path in English literature. She believes had music not worked out, she'd be an English Literature teacher.
Artists flock to Brixton to mark 40th anniversary of UK black arts movement
More than 50 artists gather at Black Cultural Archives in London to have photograph taken
