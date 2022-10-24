ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”

By Gautam Varier
 2 days ago

A Lakers fan clowned on Russell Westbrook's shooting by sharing a picture of what would have been an older Tupac.

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, basically everybody outside the organization knew that it was a terrible move. Westbrook just did not fit with LeBron James , as he was the exact opposite of the type of player that thrives alongside James. LeBron needs players who can shoot as well as play off the ball, and Russ isn’t great at either of those things.

It has panned out exactly the way many thought it would, and Westbrook has become the punching bag for Lakers fans. He struggled a lot last season, and it has somehow gotten even worse this time around. He had a solid performance in their opener, but the last two games have been absolutely disastrous. Russ went 0-11 against the Clippers in their second game of the season and followed it up by going 4-15 against the Blazers last time out.

Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook's Shooting

He is now shooting a dreadful 28.9% from the field and is below 10% from beyond the arc . It has been rough, to say the least, and as if that wasn’t enough to enrage Lakers fans, he gave them another big reason to be mad at him in that game against the Blazers. With the Lakers leading by a point in the final minute of the game, Russ pulled up from 16 feet with 18 seconds remaining on the shot clock and missed. It was an awful decision, even if the shot had somehow gone in, and they ended up losing the game. A Lakers fan clowned on yet another awful shooting performance by Russ as he shared a picture of what would have been an older Tupac.

"basketball trolls are insane 😂😂😂"

"😂😂😂 boy they stupid"

"I like Russ but this is too funny"

"the internet is undefeated"

"This sick 😂😂😂"

"Had to spin this back 😭😭😭. Probably my favorite tweet of the year"

"this is comedy"

"nba top tier comedy lol"

"Nah that’s violation 😂😂😂 flag on the play…Westbrook gotta throw hands wit ya buddy lol"

"who comes up with these ideas LMAOOO"

"Man would have had 10 platinum albums"

"crazy ass tweet 😭💀"

"This shi is crazy 😭😭😭"

"Twitter undefeated"

"first it was outta hand now it’s outta pocket 💀"

"I thought I could survive this app. But I’m in over my head 😂"

The iconic rapper passed away in 1996 after being shot numerous times, and while some may find the joke to be classless, NBA Twitter certainly saw the funny side of it. Westbrook continues to be the butt of jokes, and it would be good for all parties if he can get a fresh start elsewhere.

The way this is going, it is only going to get uglier for Russ and the Lakers as well, as they are headed toward another disaster of a season unless some changes are made.

Ras~Al~ghoul
2d ago

First off pac wouldn’t look that old second he’ll be if he they get off his back or find a new opportunity with new team. But what do I know LOL😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 i CAVS FAN GO CAVS

LOS ANGELES, CA
