The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 4-2 Win Over Stars – 10/24/22
The Ottawa Senators improved their record on the season to 4-2-0 with an impressive comeback win over the Dallas Stars on Monday (Oct. 24). Magnus Hellberg produced a 29-save performance in his debut for the club, while Derick Brassard scored in his first appearance of the season. The Senators –...
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down the Calgary Flames’ 2022-23 Roster
On Apr. 28, 2014, Brad Treliving became the general manager of the Calgary Flames. In eight seasons since taking over the club, he has been busy turning over the roster in pursuit of another Stanley Cup championship. Through the NHL Entry Draft, free agency, and trade deadlines, he has the Flames on the verge of success with one of their best rosters in decades.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Defensive Depth Tested Early Due to Injury
The Buffalo Sabres are off to a hot start this season, through their first five games they’re 4-1 and have beaten some of the better teams in the NHL. While the results have been strong so far, there is still some concern revolving around how quickly their defense core has thinned out. Henri Jokiharju was injured versus the Calgary Flames, taking a puck to the face in the first period. Mattias Samuelsson was injured against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in what looked like a pretty brutal injury, but later was revealed to be better news than they initially anticipated. Having these two players out of the lineup will be a huge test to the overall depth of the Sabres’ blue line, and whether or not they will be able to continue on the hot start they’ve gotten off to.
Lightning at Kings post-game notes
Post-game audio from Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel, and head coach Jon Cooper can be found on soundcloud.com/tblightning. Tampa Bay’s 10-game regular season win streak against Los Angeles came to an end on Tuesday night as the Lightning fell to the Kings by a score of 4-2 at Crypto.com Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Goaltending Rotation in 2022-23 & Beyond
Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov were among the best goaltending tandems in the league in 2021-22, with 52 games started by Sorokin and 29 by Varlamov. The team gave up the seventh-fewest goals in the league despite a myriad of injuries to the blue line and was the only reason the Islanders put together a run in the second half of the season. Last season was the first year in the Lou Lamoriello-Barry Trotz era that there was a clear number-one goalie and after just a handful of games under Lane Lambert, it appears it will be the same this year.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 7-Game Losing Streak the Result of Poor 3rd Periods
The Vancouver Canucks are winless in seven games, with a major reason being their play in the third period. So far, they have been outscored 15-2 in the third period and have only outshot their opponent twice in the final frame. Something needs to change, and quick. Otherwise, they could be heading for a historically poor season.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like Juraj Slafkovzky of the Montreal Canadiens might be dealing with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with the struggles of the Vancouver Canucks, are some players finding their way into the doghouse?. Could those players be moved? Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek says he’s...
The Hockey Writers
Blues October Prospects Report: Alexandrov, Bolduc & Buchinger
This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts a number of well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2016 Draft Class Finally Coming Together
There are a ton of mixed feelings about the Edmonton Oilers’ 2016 Draft. They finished second-last in the NHL that season but dropped to fourth in the Draft. It was the one time they didn’t have luck at their backs when it came to the draft lottery. The...
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils’ Takeaways From 6-3 Loss to the Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils’ first winning streak of the season has come to an end as they fell to the Washington Capitals Monday night by a final score of 6-3. For the third consecutive game, head coach Lindy Ruff’s team scored the opening goal, but things unraveled in the second period as the Devils gave up four unanswered goals including a shorthanded and power play goal.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks: 5 Key Observations From a Rollercoaster Road Trip
Progress was the theme of an up-and-down road trip for the San Jose Sharks after taking two of four on their East Coast swing. Among the all-too-familiar deficiencies emerged some positive indications that the new coaching systems are slowly but surely taking hold. As I’ve stated before, the first ten games could prove to be a prolonged preseason in light of the Sharks’ stunted camp.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Second Week of the Season
The San Jose Sharks have been off to a rough start this season. The team could not find footing to save their lives in their first five games. Then, even when they could pull their act together, they could never hold it together long enough to secure a win, even against teams set to tank, such as the Chicago Blackhawks. It indeed seemed like the Sharks could be approaching rock bottom rapidly. However, in their second week, they finally managed to pull off their first win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 21.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were expected to be one of the league’s best teams. In fact, they have been considered by many to be Stanley Cup contenders, and through their first five games of the regular season, they look the part. New additions to the...
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Milestones Tracker
Every year NHL players lace up their skates and strap on the pads to play for the most prestigious trophy in professional sports, the Stanley Cup. On top of pursuing the Holy Grail of hockey, players chase down records set by players from generations gone by, with hopes of seeing their name etched in the books next to Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Bobby Orr.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Cap Space Allows for Stanley Cup Runs Next 2 Seasons
The Calgary Flames have built a strong team this season and have also started the season well. After a big shift in star personnel, they are off and running looking to compete for the Stanley Cup. Many of the contracts on the team are set to expire in two years, so even though the Cup window may stay open for longer, the team likely won’t get a better chance to win than this season and next.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils are riding a hot streak, and they hope to continue that momentum as they host the Washington Capitals in their fourth home game of the season at 7:00. This is the first game at Prudential Center against a Metropolitan Division opponent, and the first of four meetings between the Devils and Capitals. New Jersey is on a three-game winning streak, and if they pull off the victory against Alex Ovechkin and company, it will be the first time the team has won four in a row since 2018-19.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Roundtable: Robertson, Simmonds & Reverse Retros
Welcome back to the second edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Roundtable. In the past week, we’ve had both the highest highs and the lowest lows of the young season to discuss. There were negatives, such as the team’s embarrassing 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, and the comments that followed from Sheldon Keefe and Mitch Marner.
