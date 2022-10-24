ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Allen Lawson
2d ago

The big reason in Mike Roberson…… he’s also failure as sheriff.My understanding if he get’s re-elected will be taking a state job in may.Vote for Marcus/ republican.

Sarah Tingen
2d ago

As a resident of Pittsboro, I'm really saddened to read this.Especially because we adopted our fur-baby from a no-kill shelter. Let's work together to find a solution to this, thoughts any one? I'd be interested to see suggestions for a proactive approach other than the obvious suggested mgmt change.

Tamsey Hill
2d ago

Beth Hayes ~~thank you for your hard word and advocacy for our furry friends. This information definitely needs to get out to the community.

