Allen Lawson
2d ago
The big reason in Mike Roberson…… he’s also failure as sheriff.My understanding if he get’s re-elected will be taking a state job in may.Vote for Marcus/ republican.
Reply
8
Sarah Tingen
2d ago
As a resident of Pittsboro, I'm really saddened to read this.Especially because we adopted our fur-baby from a no-kill shelter. Let's work together to find a solution to this, thoughts any one? I'd be interested to see suggestions for a proactive approach other than the obvious suggested mgmt change.
Reply(2)
7
Tamsey Hill
2d ago
Beth Hayes ~~thank you for your hard word and advocacy for our furry friends. This information definitely needs to get out to the community.
Reply
4
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
There’s only one contested local race in Durham this November. Here’s who’s running.
Incumbent Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead is finishing his first term. Retired FBI agent Maria Jocys, a gang expert, wants to replace him.
Attorney for suspect in North Carolina teen murders tries to keep case in juvenile court
The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 17-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday.
rhinotimes.com
Inmate In Guilford County’s Greensboro Jail Found Unresponsive And Later Dies
On Thursday morning, Oct. 20, an inmate being held in the large Guilford County jail in downtown Greensboro died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell. According to a report from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department – which runs Guilford County’s two jails – the inmate suffered a “medical emergency.”
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County News Tweets: 10.17.22 – 10.23.22
Pittsboro, NC – Join 4,901 others and follow our affiliate Chatham County News Tweets here. Below is a collection of #ChathamNC tweets from last week:. Chatham Chatlist #7405 – https://t.co/GVnbEIHAIE #chathamnc 1. Local Business Community Meeting 2. A Big Road hazar… https://t.co/gWsAG4ockD 07:24:10, 2022-10-17 Chatham County News...
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
WXII 12
Alamance County General Election Results 2022
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Results for Alamance County's 2022 general elections are posted below. WXII 12 News is committed to providing fair and balanced coverage of the 2022 general elections in North Carolina. Stay up-to-date with the latest on local, state and national political headlines by clicking here.
wfmynews2.com
Police: 6 people, including a toddler, hurt in NC shooting
OXFORD, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend in Granville County. Oxford police said officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said...
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
sandhillssentinel.com
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle
Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
cbs17
Renters now outnumber homeowners in these 2 Raleigh ZIP codes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters now outnumber homeowners in two Raleigh ZIP codes where a decade ago the opposite was true, according to a study from a rental home management website. The study from Rentcafe points out that in those two ZIP codes — 27617 and 27605 — renters...
Teen accused of Orange County double murders moves closer to adult charges
The bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in rural Efland in the western part of the county last month.
cbs17
‘They should have done more research.’ Cybersecurity expert breaks down WakeMed data leak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost a half million people may have been affected by a data mishap that occurred when confidential patient information stored by WakeMed was shared with Facebook by a marketing tool. Between March 2018 and May 2022, 495,000 people accessed WakeMed’s MyChart patient portal or scheduled...
Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash
Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street and seriously injured someone else.
17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance
Family members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were in court for the hearing.
Small fire in bathroom at Johnson St. Global Students in High Point forces students into remote learning
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are on the scene of a Triad elementary school and students have been evacuated. High Point Fire Department confirmed they are working at Johnson Street Global Studies on Johnson Street in High Point. The fire chief says that there was a small fire in the bathroom. Students will be […]
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
