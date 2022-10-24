Read full article on original website
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
BATON ROUGE, La. - Like most Louisianans, Republican State Representative Alan Seabaugh is fed up with violent crime. "It's a statewide issue. It's a problem in rural areas. It's a problem really in every corner of Louisiana," he said. The Shreveport politician is drafting legislation to create the Louisiana Violent...
Your voter guide to state representative candidates
The Thursday, Oct. 27, installment of The Daily Times’ voter guide contains survey responses from candidates for the Tennessee House of Representatives and for Maryville City Council. Previous installments have included information from candidates for municipal and township offices. Current Representative Jerome Moon completed the survey, as did certified write-in candidate Sue DuBois.
2022 Ballot Measures
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?. State...
Comparing, contrasting the two candidates for Oregon labor commissioner
Two women with different experiences and approaches are candidates for commissioner of the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, also known as state labor commissioner. If Christina Stephenson is elected Nov. 8, she would be the first person in the role in nearly 50 years without having held public office beforehand. She did run for the Oregon House in 2020 but lost a four-way Democratic primary for an open seat in Northwest Portland and unincorporated Washington County.
KS Legislature District 49: Where do the 2022 candidates stand on the issues?
The Olathe Reporter asked candidates seeking the District 49 Kansas House Representative seat — Republican Kristen Clark and Democrat Brad Boyd, who is the vice president of the Olathe Board of Education— nine questions, plus offered additional space for further commentary. Topics of reflection ranged from affordable housing to the elimination of the food sales tax and the recently failed abortion amendment.
During Tyler campaign stop, Abbott talks securing border, plan to lower taxes
Gov. Greg Abbott said during a campaign stop Wednesday in Tyler that he plans to ensure Texas has a secure southern border. Abbott spoke at Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse as part of his Get Out the Vote tour. About 500 people were in attendance. Along with border security,...
Illinois attorney general candidates differ on Pritzker's pandemic orders, prosecutorial discretion
(The Center Square) – How to combat crime and how to handle consecutive COVID-19 executive orders were central to a discussion between the two major party candidates for Illinois attorney general during a forum this week. WTTW hosted Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore Tuesday. The...
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Wisconsin State Assembly
Elections for all 99 seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 57-38 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the State Assembly. This information comes from candidate reports to the Wisconsin Ethics...
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
Virginia abortion clinics experience influx of out-of-state patients following overturn of Roe v. Wade
Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville, a women’s health and abortion clinic, has seen a major spike in the amount of out-of-town patients asking for abortions since September 2021 after Senate Bill 8 was passed in Texas — a bill that banned abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — according to Shaelin Nauta, the clinic manager of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville.
Jury convicts 3 for helping Whitmer kidnap plotters
(The Center Square) – A Jackson County jury convicted three men of providing material aid to a terrorist and gang membership in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The jury found Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico guilty of providing aid to a terrorist and gang...
Debate over Oregon's Measure 114: What's at stake for future gun owners
Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in...
These are the most expensive contested elections in the Florida House
Elections for all 120 seats in the Florida House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 76-42 majority heading into the election. This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the House of Representatives. This information comes from candidate reports to the...
Governor Gordon Stresses Fiscally Conservative Response to Rising State Revenues
Governor Mark Gordon has responded to today’s release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report. The Governor welcomed the news of higher-than-expected state revenue forecast, but stressed a fiscally conservative approach to utilizing the funds, most of which should be considered one-time in nature. The October CREG...
Parson discusses plans to help Wooldridge community
Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said. He was joined by 4th...
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
IUP culinary arts academy gets boost from PASSHE governors
As it was requesting a sizable increase in its state appropriation for 2023-24, to $573.5 million, and a “separate strategic investment” of $112 million enroll and graduate students with plans in fields with significant labor shortages, two Indiana University of Pennsylvania projects also were on the agenda last week for the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Georgia Chamber plans Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit
ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber is hosting its annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit next Tuesday at the Hilton-Atlanta Airport with programming beginning at 9 a.m. This event is an opportunity to engage in open and honest dialogue with business and community leaders who are paving the way for change and inclusion in the state. This year’s summit attendees will hear from keynote speaker Victor Terry, the chief diversity officer for State Farm Insurance Companies.
Public Service Commission hears Nebraskans' phone service horror stories
Bryce Gehring has been a Frontier Communications customer for 20 years, and for the first 15 years, the Columbus man said he had no problems. More recently, up until the last year, Gehring said he had occasional outages, but service "was decent." It's been in the past year, though, that...
Arkansas rights fiscal ship but headwinds could be on the horizon
(The Center Square) - Arkansas has been able to positively transform its fiscal health, being one of only a handful of states in the nation to have a reported taxpayer surplus going into the fiscal year for 2022, a new report indicates. But federal funding reductions and stock markets declines...
