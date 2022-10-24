ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Three teens arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Three teenagers were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. According to Williamsport Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street around 4:15 PM for reports of a robbery with shots fired. Two victims told police they were...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy