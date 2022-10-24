Read full article on original website
Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
Three teens arrested for alleged involvement in armed robbery
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Three teenagers were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery. According to Williamsport Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street around 4:15 PM for reports of a robbery with shots fired. Two victims told police they were...
Family discusses potential loss of farm due to State College Connector Project
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — One farm family matriarch is speaking out about the prospect of losing farm property to eminent domain, for the second time in her lifetime, as her family’s farm is in the path of one of the State College Connector routes. The Darlington family's...
