Read full article on original website
Related
Norwich Tech sweeps Vinal Tech in girls volleyball: Tuesday's top high school sports plays
The Norwich Tech girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep against Vinal Tech, while the Norwich Free Academy girls soccer team finished second in the ECC Division I standings following a victory against Fitch. Here are Tuesday's top performers:. Girls volleyball. Kaylee Gray, Norwich Tech: Senior collected 12 kills,...
Plainfield boys soccer qualifies for states: Top high school sports plays from the weekend
The Plainfield boys soccer team earned a berth in the CIAC state tournament following a 3-0 victory over Putnam, while the undefeated Griswold girls volleyball team moved up to No. 8 in the state coaches poll. Here are the top performers from the weekend:. Boys soccer. Mason Riquier, Plainfield: Senior...
Ellis Tech earns boys and girls soccer wins: Monday's top high school sports performances
The Ellis Tech boys and girls soccer teams rolled to victories, while the Norwich Tech girls volleyball team outlasted New London in a five-set marathon. Cody Cramer, Ellis Tech: Junior scored two goals and dished out one assist to lift the Golden Eagles (8-5-2) to a 3-1 non-league victory over Tourtellotte.
Sports scores, stats for Monday: DeMoura's two goals see Taunton field hockey over Milford
TAUNTON— The final full week of the fall sports regular season got off to a wet start Monday, but there was still plenty of Greater Taunton area high school sports action. Here's a look at all of the scores, stats and highlights of the day. Boys Soccer: Taunton vs. Milford ...
Comments / 0