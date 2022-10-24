ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKMI

Meet the SPCA of Southwest Michigan’s Longest Resident

This lovable American Pit Bull Terrier is currently the longest resident (18 months) of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. The SPCA is Michigan's largest, no-kill shelter. As far as shelters go, this is a nice, clean place for a dog for a short-term stay. However, there is no animal shelter that comes close to giving a dog the love and comfort it deserves like a loving home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
WKMI

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views. Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Could Add Ride-Sharing Service For Students

Kalamazoo seems to be coming up with a plan to offer a very unique service that may become helpful for students who plan on living on campus or in nearby housing. Kalamazoo College is putting together a master plan which includes the suggestion that a ride-sharing service is offered for students, as someone posted on Twitter:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo

Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Local Creates the Perfect Gift For Weed-Loving Friends

Despite it still being October as I type this, the truth of the matter is, the gift-giving season will quickly be upon us. I don't know about you, but I get incredibly stressed when it comes to finding the "right" gifts for my friends and family. I want to buy them something they'll love but also something they'll actually use, you know?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township

With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
PLAINWELL, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Florida man run over by his own car in Indiana Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Florida man has died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near Shipshewana. Indiana State Police (ISP) says troopers responded to the I-90 Toll Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a two-car crash. When emergency crews arrived, they found a man lying on the road.
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
WKMI

Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?

If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34-year-old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to investigate the explosion in the...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WKMI

Richland’s Big Tommy’s Pizza & Ice Cream Shuts Its Doors for Good

Another local business has now shut its doors permanently. Located in Richland, Big Tommy's Pizza and Ice Cream made the announcement of their planned closure on Saturday, October 22nd:. Big Tommy's Pizza and Ice Cream offered delivery for the surrounding area, take-out and dine-in options, as well as frozen pizza...
RICHLAND, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy