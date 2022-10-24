Black Friday concert ticket deals 2022: Everything you need to know to save money on event tickets ahead of the big sales event

We're on the countdown to this year's big Black Friday sales and this year we're getting excited to see what sort of discounts there might be on live music and events. If 2022 was the year that you returned properly to attending live events, then this year's Black Friday concert ticket sales could mean you can see even more of it in 2023. We'll drink to that.

While nothing is confirmed as yet, this page will be your place to find out if, when, where and how you might be able to get your hands on discounts for live events – from music and comedy to sport and theatre.

Black Friday always takes place the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which mean this year's Black Friday concert ticket sales will kick off on Friday, November 25. Sales are expected to continue right through that weekend until Cyber Monday, which officially kicks in on November 28.

So, will our pick of the best concert ticket sites be pushing out any big discounts, coupons or offers on your favourite bands, comedians and shows? This will be the page to check as we get closer to the event. We'll be sharing all the latest information right here.

We're hoping to see our favourite ticketing outlets unleash great offers as we edge closer to Black Friday. In the meantime, these are the sites we'd recommend you buy your tickets from:

US

UK

Black Friday concert ticket deals: When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. That means in 2022, the Black Friday concert ticket sales will drop on November 25. In the past, Black Friday was an American-only sales bonanza for retail stores, but with the rise in online shopping, it's grown to become a global phenomenon.

Many Black Friday deals now begin weeks before the big day itself and stretch over the weekend – also known as Cyber Weekend – offering massive bargains on a range of products, services, subscriptions and more.

Black Friday concert ticket deals: What to expect

(Image credit: Getty)

So the big question is, do any ticketing sites actually offer discounts on concert tickets on Black Friday?



The short answer is a double thumbs up yes. The slightly longer answer is that you won't be able to just score money off anything – you'll probably still be paying full price for those Iron Maiden 2023 tour tickets – but there will almost certainly be offers and we know that ticketing sites do share discounts and offers year-round.

Ticketmaster is a great example... Their offers guide has all of their discounted tickets, flash sales, 2 for 1 deals and massive savings in one place. Offers in the past have included concerts, West End and regional theatre shows, festivals, comedy events, family days out, sporting events, attractions and more.

Seetickets even has its own Black Friday deals page that's worth bookmarking. The current offers are old, and mainly for theatre events, but we expect that page to flourish with new offers in the coming weeks. Fingers crossed for some killer gig ticket discounts.

The Ticket Factory's Black Friday page from last year is still live too , but includes a box to register your interest in this year's latest deals. That's definitely something we'd recommend doing.

Offers may well drop earlier than Black Friday itself, but we'd suggest you head straight to this page on Black Friday to see which ticketing sites are offering the best deals. You'll need to act fast though as we predict any Black Friday ticket discounts will apply to limited number of tickets and only select events.

Black Friday concert ticket deals: Where to find them

There's only one place you'll find great concert ticket deals on Black Friday, and that's on the ticket sites themselves. You won't find any re-sellers or other online stores selling tickets.

Closer to the time you'll want to look out for dedicated deals being announced, or Black Friday deals pages being launched. These will be your best places to find the best official deals.

We expect this year's Black Friday concert ticket deals to start dropping ahead of the official date of November 25, so keeping tabs on this page is a good place to start.

Another way to get ahead of the game is to draw up a wishlist of the events you'd like to attend in the coming months. That way, if you spot a great deal or a killer discount coupon, you can strike while the iron's hot.

Alternatively, you could take the pot luck approach and just see what's on sale when the offers drop – who knows what events you'll be attending in 2023!

Here at Louder, we're doing our bit by highlighting the best online Black Friday concert ticket deals to help steer you in the right direction, so keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back regularly.

