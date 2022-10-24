Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
KCCI.com
One dead after shooting in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person is dead after a shooting in Iowa City just after bar close, KCRG reports. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in an alley. When police arrived they found an adult male had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
KCCI.com
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
KCJJ
Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up
The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night. First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police have responded to two convenience store robberies recently. In a release from the city, the first incident occurred just before 8:30 pm Friday, when an armed subject entered the J&S Convenience Store on Rochester Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint. The second incident occurred Monday night....
KCRG.com
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
KBUR
Iowa City Police investigating fatal shooting
Iowa City, IA- The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person. According to a news release, on Sunday, October 23rd just before 2 AM, Iowa City Police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley.
KCCI.com
Multiple Iowa counties under burn ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen counties are under burn bans Monday due to drought conditions and fire dangers. Several north central and western Iowa counties, as well as a cluster in the eastern part of the state, are included in the ban. Last week, only 13...
KCJJ
Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man
Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
KCJJ
IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife
Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer
UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly jumping on car roof and assaulting paramedic
An Iowa City man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly damaging a car roof and assaulting a paramedic. The incident occurred at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Bartelt Road. According to police, 44-year-old Azadin Jarow of Willow Creek Drive was in a parking lot. He reportedly stood on, jumped up and down, and stomped on the roof of a car, screaming incoherently. The vehicle was not his.
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
There have been nine La Niña winters in the Quad Cities since 2000. Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's.
KCJJ
Iowa City mobile home residents to host press conference this week demanding fair rents
Residents of Iowa City manufactured home parks including Lake Ridge, Modern Manor, and Sunrise Village will be joined by community supporters and elected officials to issue demands to park owner Havenpark. In a release from the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network, the residents will hold a press conference Wednesday morning...
Comments / 0