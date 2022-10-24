ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person is dead after a shooting in Iowa City just after bar close, KCRG reports. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in an alley. When police arrived they found an adult male had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCJJ

Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up

The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
CORALVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]

One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
VINTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police respond to convenience store robberies

Iowa City Police have responded to two convenience store robberies recently. In a release from the city, the first incident occurred just before 8:30 pm Friday, when an armed subject entered the J&S Convenience Store on Rochester Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint. The second incident occurred Monday night....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Robins

ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after crashing in Linn County on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:07 p.m., the Robins Police Department received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along North Center Point Road. Officers believe the vehicle was northbound on the road and lost control. The motorcycle entered the ditch and eventually hit a tree.
ROBINS, IA
KBUR

Iowa City Police investigating fatal shooting

Iowa City, IA- The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person. According to a news release, on Sunday, October 23rd just before 2 AM, Iowa City Police responded to the H-Bar, 220 South Van Buren Street, for a report of multiple shots fired in the alley.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple Iowa counties under burn ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen counties are under burn bans Monday due to drought conditions and fire dangers. Several north central and western Iowa counties, as well as a cluster in the eastern part of the state, are included in the ban. Last week, only 13...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man

Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
CORALVILLE, IA
KWQC

Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island

A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife

Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

UPDATE: Illinois police union condemns attack on East Moline officer

UPDATE, Oct. 25, 2022, 10:20 a.m.: Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood on Tuesday morning issued the following statement regarding the Monday evening on-duty bludgeoning of East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, a seven-year veteran, who remains in critical condition due to his injuries:. “Sergeant...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after allegedly jumping on car roof and assaulting paramedic

An Iowa City man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly damaging a car roof and assaulting a paramedic. The incident occurred at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Bartelt Road. According to police, 44-year-old Azadin Jarow of Willow Creek Drive was in a parking lot. He reportedly stood on, jumped up and down, and stomped on the roof of a car, screaming incoherently. The vehicle was not his.
IOWA CITY, IA

