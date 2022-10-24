Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
post-register.com
Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼
Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
Election Q&A: Austin ISD District 1 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 1 candidates. (Courtesy Candace Hunter, Roxanne Evans/Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's ten school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—district 1, 4, 6 and at-large place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for place 1 and 9...
Austin mayor, half of city council up for election
More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
First day of early voting brings over 35,000 ballots in Travis County
Austin Oaks Church brought in 1,488 Travis County voters on the first day of early voting. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Over 35,000 Travis County voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting, Oct. 24. The first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 election brought in 35,393 ballots,...
What kind of mayor was Watson?
Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
Travis County voter turnout on first day of early voting up compared to 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 November election is underway, and voter turnout for the first day in Travis County was better than last year. Monday, Oct. 24, kicked off early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The Travis County Clerk's Office reported that, between in-person voting and mail-in ballots received, 3.99% of registered voters have already cast their votes. A total of 25,343 people voted in person on Monday, with nine limited ballots and 10,041 mail-in ballots recorded on Monday as well.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Orenda Education submits plans to rezone and expand Gateway Prep campus in Georgetown
The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding the rezoning of the Gateway College Preparatory School site to allow expansion. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) regarding the annexation and rezoning of 52.48 acres at its Oct. 25 meeting. The property, located at 3360 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, has housed the Gateway...
Travis County seeks to expand internet access with St. David’s Foundation grant
Travis County Commissioners, along with St. David's Foundation and city of Austin officials, held a press conference Oct. 25 to announce their partnership. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Officials with Travis County and St. David’s Foundation are partnering to bridge the digital divide between the internet and Travis County families. “Together,...
Here's where you can cast a ballot during early voting in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 general election and there are a select number of locations Central Texans can go to cast their vote in the ballot box. Here's a list of where residents can find a polling place before early voting ends on Nov. 4.
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Georgetown ISD earns B in TEA financial integrity rating
The Georgetown ISD received a score of 88 out of 100 for the Texas Education Agency's Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. (Community Impact staff) Steve West, Georgetown ISD interim chief financial officer, shared with the board of trustees that the district earned an 88 for its financial integrity from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year.
austinmonthly.com
Staffing Vacancies Spell Trouble for Central Texas Schools
When I started teaching high school in East Austin in January 2007, my daily commute on I-35 took me past a billboard that read: Want to be a teacher? When can you start? The nonchalance of the ad always struck me as demeaning after I’d spent five semesters in UT’s rigorous teacher training program, but it was hard to ignore its accuracy. I took over for a person who resigned halfway through the year, and education’s high turnover rates were a key issue facing schools at the time. More than a decade later, nothing has changed.
Doug Weiss to run against write-in candidate for Pflugerville City Council
The race Pflugerville City Council Place 1 is not contested but does include a write-in candidate. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Mayor Pro Tem Doug Weiss will be the only candidate whose name appears on the ballot for the Nov. 8 Pflugerville City Council election, but the race is still contested as one other candidate filed as a write-in. The deadline to file for a place on the ballot was Aug. 22, but per state law, prospective candidates had an additional five days following that deadline to file as a write-in candidate.
Ordinance would remove civilian oversight of police from labor contract
The city of Austin laid out its plan for removing the Office of Police Oversight from its labor contract with the Austin Police Association, the union that represents police officers, as well as its aim to reach a new agreement expeditiously during a negotiation session Wednesday. “(W)e don’t believe that...
Williamson County Transformative Justice Program receives $1M federal grant
The Williamson County Commissioners Court heard from officials Oct. 25 about the Transformative Justice Program. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its Transformative Justice Program, four years after starting the diversion initiative meant to keep young people charged with nonviolent felonies from reoffending.
Hays County public defender's office contract that was expected in August not yet ready
The Hays County Commissioners will vote on the public defender's office contract Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County commissioners were set to receive an update on the status of the county's public defender's office Oct. 25, five months after selecting Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. to take on that challenge. However, there was not much of an update at the meeting that drew several community members who spoke in favor of the public defender's office and asked why there has not been much progress.
ktswblog.net
Mark Jones speaks on running for Hays County Judge
Mark Jones is a Republican candidate for County Judge in the upcoming 2022 election. Jones was born and raised in Buda, Texas. Jones is currently finishing up his third term as Hays County Commissioner for Precinct 2. Jones has been a resident of Hays County for over 50 years. Jones’...
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief
In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
13 candidates sign on for Round Rock ISD trustee election forum
All but four of the candidates appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will participate in the Round Rock ISD board of trustees election candidate forum set for Oct. 25 at Kalahari Resorts Texas. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) All but four of the candidates appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot will participate...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0