Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Why Republicans love it when Biden talks about the economy
President Joe Biden is in a bind.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
VITALY TIMKIV/AFP via Getty ImagesKa-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine's air defenses improve.
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
CNN — President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and – if they followed usual practice – Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point...
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
White House press secretary dismisses question on whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware
A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre whether Biden wants more migrants in Delaware, prompting the press secretary to say she didn't understand the question.
Book: Biden balked at Trump's impeachers
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. In early 2021 there was a chance to help the Senate bar DONALD TRUMP from running for president in 2024, but President JOE BIDEN and his team didn’t want to go for it. In fact, they fought against it.
President Biden to speak at Fern Hollow Bridge later today
President Joe Biden will be in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon. He’ll be at the site of the new Fern Hollow Bridge talking about “rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure” according to a release from the White House. The President is expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport at 12:15...
Biden targets Nicaragua's gold in new move against Ortega
The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega's authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation's gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders
Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine
A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
